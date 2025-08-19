Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Ribbed Blake Shelton Over This Nick Jonas Story

What did Blake Shelton say about Nick Jonas that caused this response from Kelly Clarkson?

You gotta love that it’s been two years since Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton squared off as rival Coaches in Season 23 of The Voice, but whenever any alumni get a chance to tease one another, they take it!

How to Watch Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson will premiere its first of four weekly episodes on Tuesday, August 19 at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Case in point, there’s a hilarious ribbing moment buried in NBC's new four-episode special series Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson. The debut episode on August 19 featured the Jonas Brothers sharing anecdotes with Clarkson from their career. Because all things come back to The Voice, it’s not surprising a random story about a video shoot gone wrong for Nick Jonas prompted Clarkson to playfully shade Shelton. (For context: Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson were all Coaches together on The Voice Seasons 18 and 20.)

The Nick Jonas-Blake Shelton story that caused Kelly Clarkson to get hilariously bleeped on Songs & Stories

Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton appear on The Voice Season 20 Episode 14B "Live Finale". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

During Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Joe Jonas told Clarkson a story about shooting the music video for the Jonas Brothers' song “Leave Before You Love Me.”

"If you watch it back, you'll notice that Nick's not moving at all because the day before that, we were filming…we were competing in our own Olympic-style games. On paper, that sounds fun. And then when you get there, we're like, ‘They want us to do what?’"

RELATED: Blake Shelton Was Gobsmacked By The Voice Season 1 Footage: "That Was Before..."

The project was Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers, where the guys competed in competitions against one another. Joe continued that their last shoot was for a motocross racing event. "Nick had a spill, and it was pretty bad,” Joe said. "It was pretty brutal. And then the next day, we shot the [music] video, so you'll see he literally cannot move his body. He broke his ribs."

RELATED: RELATED: Carson Daly Just Hilariously Eviscerated Blake Shelton Over a Pic for His New Song

Nick said this was also when he was filming The Voice, and he hobbled on set with a cane.

"Blake thought I was being dramatic,” Nick deadpanned.

Clarkson then hilariously bleeped exactly what she thought about Shelton's reaction to Nick. Looks like we'll never know what she said, but we're sure it was hysterical.

Obviously a Blake Shelton fan, Joe then said to Nick, "You got to sit down the whole time, though [as a Coach]." Looks like Joe saw the cowboy's POV!

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson drops new episodes Tuesday nights at 10/9c on NBC. Episodes stream next day on Peacock.