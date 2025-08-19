Why the Jonas Brothers Decided to Split Up in 2013: "It Was the Best Decision..."

Leave it to Kelly Clarkson to have beautifully vulnerable conversations with her fellow artists, as evidenced in the first episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson featuring her guests, the Jonas Brothers.

The four-episode-long NBC special launched on August 19 with the trio of siblings sitting down with Clarkson to talk about their 20-year career performing together. With six seasons under her belt interviewing celebs and artists as host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, in these specials Clarkson is able to create a relaxed environment for her guests to share stories — opening the door for the Jonas Brothers to talk about their 2013 professional breakup.

Why the Jonas Brothers decided to split up in 2013:

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas appear on Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson Season 1. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers’ performing history goes back to 2005 when Kevin, Joe and Nick recorded their first song together, "Please Be Mine.” From that one song, they were signed, and their professional careers were off and running. With constant touring, making four (!) albums by 2009, performing in projects like Camp Rock, and recording separate soundtracks, it’s no wonder the Jonas Brothers decided in 2013 they needed a change.

During their Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson episode, Clarkson asked the Jonas Brothers what prompted their 2013 breakup.

"I think we kind of mutually wanted to go do our own thing,” Joe Jonas said. "We individually wanted to do that at separate times. But I think, ultimately, it was the best decision we could have made. I mean, to be able to go step away — whether to create our own projects or just start families or just have time off — [to be] able to have this time to go explore, that was really important for all of us."

In what ended up being a five-year pause on the Jonas Brothers band, each brother fanned out to pursue personal passion projects. Kevin Jonas went the entrepreneurial route, opening new businesses in real estate and The Blu Market company for social media influencers, plus the food app Yood. Joe fronted the band DNCE and worked with many other artists on music collaborations; in 2018, he became a Coach on the Australian version of The Voice. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas was a Coach on two seasons of The Voice U.S.,released solo music, and took on acting projects like Scream Queens and Kingdom.

Joe said when the Jonas Brothers found their way back to each other, it was genuinely for “the love of the music."

"I remember we were on a trip in Cuba, and we were playing acoustically some of the songs that we haven't played in five or 10 years, and the harmonies just kind of came back right away," he said. "We looked at each other like, 'This is really good, actually. We really miss this.'"

