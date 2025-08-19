Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson Episode Schedule: What to Expect Each Week

Dynamite voices, iconic stories, and the songs you love: Clarkson is bringing it all together.

Kelly Clarkson is taking the stage for a new primetime experience with a must-see Songs & Stories special on NBC.

How to Watch Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson will premiere its first of four weekly episodes on Tuesday, August 19 at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Known for her powerhouse vocals and infectious charm, Clarkson will take fans on a musical journey that goes beyond a standard concert or Kellyoke set seen on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The upcoming Songs & Stories episodes — which will air across four weeks on NBC — blend live performance with heartfelt storytelling, offering a front-row seat to the music that keeps Clarkson moving and grooving. From the tracks that helped shape her career to the never-before-heard lore that gives bespoke songs deeper meaning, Clarkson can't wait to connect with some glimmering A-listers about their biggest hits.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Brought Down the House Covering Faith Hill's "Keep Walkin' On"

"There's a story behind every song," Clarkson says in the trailer for the NBC special.

Featuring unfiltered conversations and dynamite performances set in an intimate, unplugged setting, here are all the details you need to watch Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson.

Kelly Clarkson hosts season 5 of The Kelly Clarkson Show Photo: Heidi Gutman/NBC

How can you watch Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson? The four-episode series will air through the end of summer on NBC. Tune in to your local NBC channel to watch on August 19, August 26, September 2, and September 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. If you miss the TV broadcast, each Songs & Stories episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

RELATED: The A-List Lineup for Kelly Clarkson's Songs & Stories Special Is So Exciting

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson episode schedule

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas appear on Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson Season 1. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson will air weekly hour-long episodes over four weeks, with each episode featuring a new musical icon with stories about their biggest hits. Check out the full schedule of artists, below:

Tuesday, August 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT: Jonas Brothers

Tuesday, August 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT: Gloria Estefan

Tuesday, September 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT: Teddy Swims

Tuesday, September 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT: Lizzo

Kicking off the musical festivities are the Jonas Brothers, who will perform "Sucker" with Clarkson while chatting about the joys of connecting with their fans. Next up, Clarkson will chat with "Queen of Latin Pop" Gloria Estefan, who gets real about that one time she was approached by the CIA. After Clarkson connects with Teddy Swims about childhood stage fright, she'll catch up with Lizzo and deliver a must-see performance of her smash hit "Good As Hell."

Needless to say, you won't want to miss it.

Where did Kelly Clarkson's Songs & Stories originate?

Garth Brooks and Kelly Clarkson appear on her show.

What began as one-off special episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show has turned into a special-deserving spectacle, providing an even bigger venue for larger-than-life duets and gripping chats between Clarkson and her favorite artists. Throughout the past six seasons of Clarkson's Emmy-winning talk show, she's welcomed music icons like Heart, P!NK, Babyface, Alanis Morissette, Miranda Lambert, and Garth Brooks, to name a few of her celebrity guests who have appeared on Songs & Stories.

And each episode has brought a new must-see musical highlight. From Miranda Lambert and Clarkson's duet of Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” to Clarkson's fun-filled chat with Babyface about his prolific love song portfolio, Clarkson loves getting into the nitty-gritty of her craft. And we can't wait to see what she's concocted for us next.