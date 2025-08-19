Kelly Clarkson & the Jonas Brothers Duetting “Year 3000” Is a Nostalgic Fever Dream

The first episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson drops August 19 with an epic hour of music and stories with the Jonas Brothers.

How to Watch Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson will premiere its first of four weekly episodes on Tuesday, August 19 at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Ending the summer of 2025 on a high note, the four-episode-long NBC special features Kelly Clarkson shining her spotlight on four different artists that mean a lot to her, giving music lovers a front-row pass to their unfiltered conversations and exclusive performances together.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas tucked into their intimate interview and song session with their long-time friend where they covered topics far and wide. Over the span of an hour, the brothers went back to the beginning of their career, shared stories about their father’s impact on their musical tastes, and even had some funny remembrances of opening for Clarkson. Read more, below — and watch Clarkson duet "Year 3000" with the Jonas Brothers!

The Jonas Brothers’ hit “Year 3000” was originally released by another band

The Jonas brothers Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas, pose at the Empire State Building during iHeartMedia New York's Z100 celebration of the 20th anniversary of their band in New York on March 21, 2025. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

While Jonas Brothers fans immediately connect the song “Year 3000” to the trio, across the pond in the U.K. and Europe, that song is connected to another male trio, Busted. In 2003, Busted members James Bourne, Matt Willis, and Charlie Simpson released the song as a single from their self-titled debut album. Meant to be a cheeky homage to Steven Spielberg’s time travel classic, Back to the Future, “Year 3000” debuted at number-two on the U.K. Singles Chart and went two-times platinum, selling more than 1.2 million units.

In 2006, the Jonas Brothers asked James Bourne if they could record their own cover of “Year 3000” with some toned-down lyrics and the changed line, "Everybody bought our seventh album, it had outsold Michael Jackson" to, "It had outsold Kelly Clarkson.” The Jonas’ version was also a hit, peaking at number-31 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the group’s first Top 40 hit.

In 2023 as part of Busted’s greatest hits album, they collaborated with the Jonas Brothers and recorded a whole new version of the song, "Year 3000 2.0."

Kelly Clarkson’s reaction to the Jonas Brothers’ referencing her in “Year 3000”

In their sit-down with Clarkson leading to their performance of “Year 3000” together, Nick explained that the original Busted song was suggested to them by David Massey of Columbia Records to re-record for North American audiences.

“It was this song that really broke things open,” Nick confirmed. "We have Busted to thank, and it redefined and shaped the start to our career. And we got to call out someone in the song."

Clarkson then joked about herself, “A really cool person. I think you referencing this person is why it was so successful…you’re welcome!"

She revealed the first time she found out she was name-checked on "Year 3000" was during a tour meet-and-greet. “Somebody was like, 'Did you hear the Jonas Brothers song?' And I was like, ‘What? No.’ And they said, 'They say your name!' and I said, ‘WHAT?!’ That was so cool to be referenced any way in pop culture."

Nick said at the Jonas Brothers' first festival show in Tom River, New Jersey, Clarkson was the headliner — and for years, as a way to get some cred in early interviews, they would throw in that, "We opened for Kelly Clarkson...when we were, like, in the parking lot in a C stage." You gotta do what you gotta do, right?

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson drops new episodes Tuesday nights at 10/9c on NBC, with episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.