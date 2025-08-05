Tim McGraw's Wildly Romantic 23rd Anniversary Gift for Faith Hill Is Not Tangible

McGraw used music to show his love for Hill on their 23rd anniversary in 2019.

Tim McGraw gave Faith Hill the sweetest 23rd anniversary present — but you can't see it. You can only hear it.

How to Watch Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

During his November 2019 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, McGraw told Host Kelly Clarkson how he and Hill celebrated 23 years of marriage, their milestone at the time. Because their busy schedules prevented them from spending the day together, McGraw got creative and recorded Hill a song. But not just any song.

McGraw explained that he and Hill first became smitten with each other in 1996 after she joined him on the road for his first headlining tour, the Spontaneous Combustion Tour. "We used to do the Tony Rich song 'Nobody Knows,'" he said. "So I recorded that backstage with the guys, and we sent it to her for our anniversary."

"That's cute!" Clarkson gushed.

RELATED: Tim McGraw Brought This to Faith Hill's House to "Hook" Her: "It Worked!"

Tim McGraw recalls the moment he proposed to Faith Hill

In honor of his 25th anniversary with Hill in 2021, McGraw took to social media to share the story of how he popped the question while on tour with Hill.

"They had these trailer houses set up. I'm getting ready to go on stage, and I had this sort of case that had this big mirror in it. She's standing there, and we're talking, and I said, 'Look, let's get married,'" McGraw recalled. "And she says, 'You're asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer house?' And I said, 'Well, it's pretty apropos if you think about it.' She goes, 'Are you serious?' And I said, 'Well yeah, I'm serious.'"

When McGraw left to perform his set, he wasn't under the impression Hill had taken him seriously — but that changed quickly.

"I came off the stage and went back into my dressing room, and Faith wasn't there, but I looked at the mirror. In lipstick, it said, 'Yes! I'm gonna be your wife.'" McGraw said. "And we still have that mirror. And it was the best day of my life, that's for sure."

Faith Hill prepared a romantic backstage surprise for Tim McGraw decades later

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images/ACM

Backstage romance is common for McGraw and Hill, who have both thrived professionally for decades while raising a beautiful family. As McGraw celebrated his 55th birthday on the road in May 2022, Hill pulled some strings to make sure he felt special. This Instagram shows it all: As McGraw began warming up with his band, Hill snuck into the room with a big cake and a band of buddies to sing him "Happy Birthday." Awww!

Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.