The Voice Season 29 Coach was so moved by Brooks' sentiment in this interview.

What Garth Brooks Wants During His "Last Breath" on Earth Made Kelly Clarkson Cry

Kelly Clarkson being brought to tears by the way Garth Brooks speaks about his wife, Trisha Yearwood, is one of the sweetest things fans have ever seen on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

During Brooks' November 2023, appearance on the award-winning daytime talk show, he spoke from the heart and showed fans everywhere how much love he has for his three daughters and Yearwood.

"Truthfully, what I'd love to say is the day I take my last breath on this planet, I'd love for my three girls to be around me, and I'd love for the queen to be around me," he said. "But as far as Ms. Yearwood, I've said this before — I found her in the past life, I'll find her in the next."

The star's words caused a collective "aww" from the audience — and prompted a beautiful reaction from Clarkson herself.

"Well, have a great day everybody," the Voice Season 29 Coach quipped as she pantomimed walking off the set.

"[Yearwood] makes it fun, you know?" added Brooks. "She makes it really fun."

Clarkson wiped away a tear as she attempted to collect herself.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 17th Academy Of Country Music Honors on August 21, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt/ACM/Getty Images

"I'm gonna cry at lunch, Garth," she replied. "It is, amazing though. It's such a beautiful love between the two of you — it is, and you're tearing up and you're making me tear up, and my makeup artist is gonna kill me."

"I'm not tearing up," declared Brooks as he tried to hide a sniffle or two.

What a moment!

