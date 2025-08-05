Try Not To Cry Challenge: Kelly Clarkson Show Most Emotional Moments S6

Garth Brooks told this hilarious story on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

How Garth Brooks Ended Up in a Shower with Steven Tyler: "I Had Soap in My Eyes"

As a country music icon, Garth Brooks has crossed paths with many legendary musicians throughout his career. Still, he'll never forget the time he bumped into Steven Tyler in the showers at a baseball stadium.

During his May 2023 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Brooks and Clarkson played a fun-filled game of Rockstar Roulette, leading Brooks to share the hilarious story of when he crossed paths with the Aerosmith frontman. While Clarkson reminisced about her childhood crush on the "Dream On" singer — "I thought I was going to marry Steven Tyler," she said — Brooks recalled a time when he ran into Tyler in the shower, of all places.

"I showered with him," Brooks nonchalantly informed Clarkson.

It took Clarkson a beat to realize what Brooks had actually said. "Did you say that you showered with him?!" Clarkson asked incredulously.

Garth Brooks and Steven Tyler shared a funny moment in the showers

Garth Brooks performs onstage during the 54th Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Music City Center on November 6, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee; Steven Tyler attends the 6th Jam For Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

The setting: Billy Joel's 2008 show Last Play at Shea, the final concert at NYC's former Shea Stadium. Brooks and Tyler were both on the lineup. The former was running late to the venue. Once Brooks arrived, he headed to the showers to quickly freshen up, but he wasn't alone.

“I'm in there showering, getting ready for the show," Brooks said. "And I had soap in my eyes, look around, and there's Steven Tyler. He's showering, too."

Brooks and Tyler exchanged a brief greeting, waving to each other before continuing with their showers. After painting that hilarious mental image, Brooks had the audience in stitches.

Still chuckling from the memory, Brooks asked, “How many people get to say that [they showered with Steven Tyler]?"

“Well, who knows?” Clarkson teased while speaking fondly of the “Love in an Elevator” singer. “He's rock and roll, I don't know.”

“Beautiful cat,” Brooks agreed.

“You might not be so special, Garth,” Clarkson told him, getting another chuckle from the crowd.

Aerosmith was one of Kelly Clarkson's first concerts

Kelly Clarkson performing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, April 18th 2023; Aerosmith preform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

During an October 2023 episode of her Emmy-winning talk show, Clarkson shared that her first concert was either Celine Dion or Aerosmith — "both dramatic," she said.

“That [show] changed my [life], we [Tyler and I] were gonna get married..." Clarkson playfully teased. "He would love me!"

