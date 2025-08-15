Joe Jonas' Soulful, Sky-High Notes Singing on The Voice Are Fully Enrapturing

The Season 27 finale of The Voice had it all: Michael Bublé coaching his way to a second consecutive victory, singer-songwriter Adam David being crowned the winning Artist, and, of course, one iconic performance from Joe Jonas.

How to Watch Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson will premiere its first of four weekly episodes on Tuesday, August 19 at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In honor of the Jonas Brothers' upcoming appearance on Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson this summer, we think it's the perfect time to look back at Joe Jonas delivering an absolutely flawless rendition of his song "Heart by Heart" courtesy of the official Voice TikTok account:

The text overlay says it all: "Joe Jonas singing this was a MOMENT!" — and it certainly was.

RELATED: Elevate Your Playlist With These Original Songs by Winners of The Voice

With the audience clapping along in sync with the beat, Jonas delivered a mesmerizing stripped-down version of the track, highlighting the rich tone of his voice. The 36-year-old took it up a notch in the latter half of "Heart by Heart" by hitting some insane high notes in the bridge and final chorus — and he made it look so easy, too.

RELATED: The Voice Season 29 Coaches Have Been Revealed, and They're All Show Legends

The set — crafted by the geniuses behind the scenes at The Voice — was the perfect complement to Jonas' voice, and the "rain" falling down behind him in the song's final moments was perfect.

It was a moment that Voice viewers will "always remember" — as the lyrics state. Thankfully, fans will have another chance to see Jonas and his siblings soon in an upcoming NBC special.

When will the Jonas Brothers appear on Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson?

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas appear on Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson Season 1. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas will have the distinction of being the very first guests on Kelly Clarkson's upcoming NBC special, Songs & Stories. They're set to appear on the first episode on Tuesday, August 19.

Songs & Stories promises to deliver "a front-row pass" at "unfiltered" conversations between Clarkson and her guests. The special's official trailer gives fans a glimpse of what to expect from the Jonas Brothers' appearance. It looks like Clarkson joins them for a special performance of their 2019 song, "Sucker." (See the full trailer above.)

The Jonas Brothers won't be the only artists to stop by and hang out with the future Coach of The Voice: Battle of Champions. The rest of the Songs & Stories lineup is as star-studded as it gets.

Here is the official schedule — and who's set to appear alongside Clarkson — for the special's four-week run: