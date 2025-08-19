The Jonas Brothers' Kids: All About Nick, Kevin, & Joe's Families

How many Jonas Brothers babies are in the family now?

The Jonas Brothers are celebrating 20 years as a professional band in 2025, and they aren't slowing down even a little bit.

How to Watch Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson will premiere its first of four weekly episodes on Tuesday, August 19 at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

They just kicked off their Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour and are the inaugural guests on Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, a new four-episode-long NBC special hosted by Clarkson in which she sings and has candid discussions with popular artists about their careers.

RELATED: The A-List Lineup for Kelly Clarkson's Songs & Stories Special Is So Exciting

Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas have been around the career block, both as a band and solo artists. They’ve toured the globe multiple times, released seven albums as the Jonas Brothers, and have appeared as themselves in countless film and television projects. (Nick also acts!) Even with their multitude of pursuits, in 2025, it’s safe to say they’re all firmly committed to their parenting chapters too, as each brother has officially added “dad” to their list of responsibilities.

Read more about the Jonas Brothers' families, below:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In December 2018, Nick married actress Priyanka Chopra at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. And since then, professionally, the pair collaborate regularly on projects as producers and performers. However, their greatest collaboration came in 2022 with the birth of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogate.

In a recent episode of Mythic Kitchen with the three brothers, Nick told host Chef Josh Scherer that having a child has made him more focused on building something his daughter will be proud of.

RELATED: How Many Jonas Brothers Are There? More Than You Think...

“You're met with this reality that this little human being will depend on you at least until they're 18, hopefully, for the rest of their life. And that responsibility is a profound thing,” he explained. “Prior to that, I think I was just focused on sort of benchmarks of success, or perceived benchmarks of success. And now I have a more tangible thing to base my decision-making off of. And everything is better too once you are doing it for that reason and you get to experience life again through the eyes of a child."

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on April 29, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Joe Jonas shares two daughters with ex Sophie Turner, Willa and Delphine.

On the Jonas Brothers episode of Amy Poehler’s podcast Good Hang, Joe said he’s gotten to really understand how hard his own mom had it parenting four boys.

“Boys are so different than girls,” he said. “I’ll watch my kids on the playground and it’s, like, delicate. And then this kid will be like, ‘Ahh!’ And dive off the top of the slide. And you’re just like, ‘That is a boy.’"

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Deleasa

This December, Kevin and Danielle celebrate 16 years of marriage. Kevin was the first of the trio to tie the knot. They have put down roots in the Jonas’ birth state of New Jersey, where they live with their two young daughters, Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina. Kevin was also the first of the brothers to become a dad.

He and Danielle have released two children's books together, There's a Rock Concert in My Bedroom and There's a Beach in My Bedroom; the former was inspired by their daughters.

"Now our daughters, Alena and Valentina, enrich our lives in ways we could have never anticipated," Kevin told People in September 2021. "The love and care they show each other on a daily basis inspired this story and we are so proud to share how these girls not only uplift us and each other, but are creative, caring rock stars in their own right."

Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson premieres August 19 at 10/9c on NBC. Subsequent one-hour episodes air August 26, September 2, and September 9 on NBC. All four episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the day after they air.