Kelly Clarkson's Gorgeous "Fix You" Cover Got a Lovely Compliment From Coldplay

Even the daytime host was brought to tears after her Kellyoke performance of the beloved Coldplay hit.

Reigning queen of the cover track Kelly Clarkson has delivered countless powerhouse vocal performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, but no one could forget her earth-shattering rendition of Coldplay's beloved ballad "Fix You."

The Kellyoke segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show is a fan favorite for a reason. During a May 2024 episode of the show, Clarkson reminded listeners why she remains one of the most gifted vocalists in the industry. Clarkson's cover of "Fix You" joins a pantheon of standout Kellyoke performances that have become a signature part of the show. From pop rock to country classics, Clarkson has covered a wide range of genres during her tenure as a daytime host, often leaving fans begging for more.

Is there any song Clarkson can't take to new heights? Relive Clarkson's incredible performance of "Fix You," below.

Kelly Clarkson's cover of "Fix You" will shatter you

Clarkson doesn't shy away from allowing her raw vocal talent to take center stage, and she pulled out every vocal trick in the book while taking listeners on a journey with her cover of "Fix You." The song, which has long been applauded for its tear-jerking vulnerability and dynamic crescendo, fits right within Clarkson's wheelhouse, and she leaned into those soulful emotions from the moment the song began.

From the first soft piano notes, Clarkson set a tender and reverent tone that both honored the original's quiet intensity while making it unmistakably her own. By slowing down the tempo, she invited the audience to become hypnotized by her angelic vocals.

"Fix You" gave Clarkson full reign to showcase her vocal versatility, starting the performance with delicate, pristine clarity before moving seamlessly to full-throttle power. By the time she reached the climactic final "lights will guide you home" refrain, Clarkson's voice swelled into a full-bodied belt, rich with texture and passion backed by her house band's emotional arrangement.

Kelly Clarkson's performance of "Fix You" earned a shout-out from the band

Coldplay's "Fix You" remains one of the band's most iconic and emotional tracks nearly two decades after its release on their 2005 album X&Y. With Clarkson's cover of "Fix You," Coldplay joins a long lineup of musicians to experience "The Kelly Clarkson Effect" — A.K.A. the internet's way of saying that she made the Coldplay hit her own.

Many beloved songs and anthems have been hit by "The Kelly Clarkson Effect." From Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" to one of Whitney Houston's hits, Clarkson delivers unabashed dignity to every song she performs on her show. Sometimes, Clarkson graces us with a cover so larger-than-life that it becomes a beacon for the original artist — such was the case for Clarkson's rendition of "Fix You."

After Clarkson shared the now-viral performance on social media, Coldplay soon took notice and were similarly blown away. "Beyond stunning," the band commented, giving Clarkson the Coldplay seal of approval.

Of course, Clarkson herself has remained humble despite the internet's obsession with her vocal covers. During each Kellyoke performance, she makes sure to hype up the original artists, and had some very touching words for Coldplay after her cover performance.

"Wow," Clarkson gushed after tearing down the house with her emotional "Fix You" set. "How dare [Coldplay] write such a beautiful song?"