The A-List Lineup for Kelly Clarkson's Songs & Stories Special Is So Exciting

There will not be a dull moment at any point during Clarkson's four-part Songs & Stories series.

Kelly Clarkson fans have had Tuesday, August 19, circled on their calendars for some time now — that's when the first episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson premieres.

How to Watch Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson will premiere its first of four weekly episodes on Tuesday, August 19 at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The four-episode-long NBC special features Clarkson spending time with different artists, promising viewers a "front-row pass" to their "unfiltered" conversations. (It will air over four consecutive weeks starting August 19.) While Clarkson already has plenty of interviewing experience thanks to her time hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show for the past six seasons, each hour-long episode will see the Voice Coach dive even deeper into the music industry as she chats with four of the most influential artists in the world today.

So, who are the four artists scheduled to sit down with Clarkson, spill the tea, speak about their careers, and perform intimate performances during Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson this summer?

Here they are:

Jonas Brothers – Tuesday, August 19

The Jonas Brothers have stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show so often, they have a 20-minute highlight reel to their name — and fans can think of no better group to be Clarkson's first guests on Songs & Stories on August 19.

Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas will be in-house to give fans an unfettered look at their careers — we can't imagine the stories they have to tell.

Gloria Estefan – Tuesday, August 26

Clarkson sitting down with a legend like Gloria Estefan on August 26 shows just how must-see Songs & Stories will be all summer long. The Cuban-American icon has enjoyed one of the most illustrious careers in music ever, and the in-depth conversation that the two stars will have in this episode will be one for the ages.

Both women have a mutual respect for one another, as evident by not only Clarkson nailing a Kellyoke version of Estefan's "Anything For You" on April 23, but Estefan's sweet response to the performance:

"I am beyond HONORED!!! I love being Kellyoked! ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥," she wrote.

Teddy Swims – Tuesday, September 2

Teddy Swims and Kelly Clarkson perform together on The Kelly Clarkson Show Episode 7I031. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Time felt like it stood still in December 2023 when Clarkson and Teddy Swims united on stage for an epic duet of Swims' mega-hit "Lose Control," and now a fan-favorite guest of The Kelly Clarkson Show is set for an in-depth conversation on Songs & Stories.

The Grammy-nominated R&B singer never fails to blow fans away with his live performances — there's no telling what the 32-year-old has in store this time around on September 2.

Lizzo – Tuesday, September 9

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson wraps up on September 9 with a very special guest: four-time Grammy winner Lizzo.

Clarkson had so much fun performing alongside the star during their Kellyoke duet of Lizzo's "Still Bad" on the May 15 episode of Clarkson's show that expectations are sky-high for what the duo has planned next.