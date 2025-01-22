Here's Why Goodwin Is Missing on Chicago Med's January 22, 2025 Episode

Goodwin found herself in need of some much-needed rest and recovery on Chicago Med.

While the doctors and nurses of Chicago Med are indeed heroes, no one dons the cape with more panache than Gaffney director Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson). And as a Med fan favorite and the captain of a tight ship, you can bet fans took notice when Goodwin was missing in Med's January 22 episode.

Season 10 of Med has been a blood-pumping ride for Goodwin. A shocking death threat from a stalker plagued her for weeks, with that stalker later breaking into her home to terrorize her further. To make matters worse, Goodwin was falsely led to believe the police took care of the suspect, so she had no way to prepare herself when her office was broken into by the angry widow of a deceased Gaffney patient, a.k.a the actual stalker. Goodwin was critically stabbed during the blowout and, despite being minutes from bleeding out and dying, was thankfully saved by Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber).

But the fight wasn't over yet. Goodwin's condition was bad, but after Gaffney's finest came together to stitch her back together again, she narrowly escaped death. Goodwin's stalker was finally arrested, and Goodwin could finally sleep easily.

Below, find out why Goodwin was missing from Chicago Med on Season 13, Episode 10 ("Broken Hearts"), which aired on January 22.

Where was Goodwin on Chicago Med's January 22, 2025 episode? Considering the brutal attack Goodwin suffered in the fall finale/midseason premiere of Med, Gaffney's beloved director could take all of the recovery time she could get, leading to her absence in Med's "Broken Hearts." At the top of the episode, Nurse Doris and Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) passed around a get-well card, encouraging everyone they could to wish good health for their boss. So worry not, Chi-Hards; Goodwin is at home, likely soaking up time with her family and lovely boyfriend, Dr. Dennis Washington (John Earl Jelks). She'll be back soon!

Chi-Hards have a lot to look forward to: A three-part One Chicago crossover episode is coming on January 29, when Gaffney's finest will join forces with Firehouse 51 and Chicago P.D.'s Intelligence Unit to save the day yet again.

