Did Sharon Goodwin Die on Chicago Med?

The Gaffney director was bleeding out the last time we saw her during Chicago Med's fall finale.

Chicago Med's Season 10 winter premiere saw Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) fighting for her life.

In the fall finale, Goodwin's stalker was revealed to be the widow of a deceased patient — and she went to Goodwin's office to get revenge. During their encounter, Goodwin was brutally stabbed and started bleeding out, but luckily, Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber)'s unexpected arrival gave her a window of opportunity to escape. In true Chicago Med cliffhanger fashion, just as Archer entered the elevator and saw a bloodied Goodwin calling for him, the episode faded to black.

Goodwin was now in critical condition, but how did things turn out in the midseason premiere that aired January 8, 2025 (Season 10, Episode 9: "No Love Lost")? Find out everything that happened, below.

Gaffney came together to save Sharon Goodwin

Archer's military instincts kicked in as soon as he saw the panicked Goodwin, rushing to her office after escaping the elevator. As Goodwin and her assailant fought over the knife, Goodwin was inches away from being stabbed in the throat. But Archer's interruption provided the distraction Goodwin needed to divert the blade onto her assailant, ending the bloody battle.

Goodwin began fading away as soon as Archer picked her up and carried her to the E.D. At the sight of their beloved boss in such a harrowing state, the entire Gaffney staff mobilized to save Goodwin. Archer and the doctors were able to resuscitate Goodwin, but she needed surgery instantly.

"Sharon, I've got you," Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) reassured a groggy Goodwin. "We're going to get you through this, Sharon."

After examining her, Archer was dismayed to report that the wound had lacerated Goodwin's pancreas, a troubling development considering Goodwin's diabetes. Archer explained the two options to Goodwin's daughter, Tara (Nicolette Robinson), the medical proxy: If they went the standard surgical route, Goodwin would never be able to eat orally again and would be required to wear a drainage bag. However, if they went with a riskier and more intensive operation, Goodwin could live as she had before the attack.

Fearful of losing her mother to a high-risk surgery, Tara refused to go that route, irritating Archer. But once Goodwin was on the operating table, Archer refused to allow fear to dictate the decision, opting for the intensive surgery despite the potential blowback. It was a grueling operation, but Archer and the team nailed it, much to everyone's delight.

Meanwhile, Maggie was shocked to discover that even in the throes of adrenaline-fueled fear, Goodwin's altruistic nature took over during her tussle with her assailant. Goodwin ensured not to stab her stalker anywhere critical — so justice could be served. With her stalker's arrest, Goodwin could finally rest easy.

Archer was keen to check in on Goodwin in her recovery room.

"Be honest with me," Goodwin leveled with him. "How close did I come?"

"Candidly, I'd say you had one foot firmly in the grave," Archer admitted.

Goodwin got teary-eyed. "Thank you for your candor."

"I don't know how much you remember," Archer continued.

"Everything," Goodwin said solemnly. "But mostly, I remember your voice over me as I was drifting away. So I knew I still had a chance."

"I was glad I got there when I did," Archer shrugged.

"You not only saved my life, but you saved my ability to live it the way I want to," Goodwin commended.

"You deserve that, Ms. Goodwin," Archer explained.

"Oh, we are so beyond that," Goodwin chastised. "Sharon, please."

"OK," Archer smiled. "Sharon."

Fans can rest easy knowing Goodwin pulled through and is alive.