Who Is Trying to Hurt Goodwin on Chicago Med?

Ripley and Maggie Try to Calm Down a Patient Whose Eyes Are Burned by Acid | Chicago Med | NBC

Everybody loves a One Chicago holiday episode, and Chicago Med's Season 10 Halloween episode gave viewers a fright after Gaffney director Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) found herself at the center of a horror film.

How to Watch Watch the Season 10 premiere of Chicago Med on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on NBC.

Goodwin has been hard at work this season after the recent closure of a nearby hospital has led Gaffney to become overcrowded. Between patient overflow and hospital layoffs, Goodwin's job hasn't been the simplest lately, and she's made some enemies along the way. After receiving a death threat from an unknown sender, Goodwin's guard has been up as she continues to run a tight ship at Gaffney. Interestingly, she has almost been too relaxed about the ordeal as she struggles to juggle all of the administrative duties around the E.D. — until Season 10, Episode 5 ("Bad Habits"), when the gravity of the situation horrifically dawned on her.

Find out what happened to Goodwin during Chicago Med's Halloween episode, below.

Sharon Goodwin starred in a Chicago Med Halloween movie

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

First came a death threat sent to the E.D., then came misplaced items around her office at work. Goodwin has been keeping her wits about her since realizing she'd made an angry enemy at Chicago Med, but she's had little evidence to work with since getting the chill-inducing letter that threatened her life. Goodwin also hasn't had much time to fret about the death threat considering her hectic schedule — that is, until Med's latest. Cue the lightning strike.

As Gaffney doctors handed out goodies at the hospital to trick-or-treaters, Goodwin arrived home on Halloween night still on the phone with a colleague, chatting about one of the million ongoing projects. But just as she poured herself a glass of wine to unwind, Goodwin heard a noise upstairs.

Freezing with fear, Goodwin quickly told her caller she needed to go. After listening further, Goodwin again heard strange noises coming from the second floor.

"Who's there?" Goodwin cried out. "I've already called the police!"

At that proclamation, Goodwin heard a commotion upstairs. Goodwin grabbed some pepper spray and prepared to leave, but someone was there as she opened her door in a panic. Confused and terrified, Goodwin pepper sprayed her visitor, only to realize it was the trick-or-treating son of her neighbor, Helen. As the boy fell to the ground in pain, Goodwin quickly rushed him to Gaffney for treatment.

Helen later joined Goodwin and her son at the hospital, where Goodwin profusely apologized. After explaining that she was on high alert due to the death threat and believing someone was in her house, Helen quickly understood that it was an accident. Goodwin explained that CPD was at her house running a sweep, so hopefully, it was nothing.

Sadly, Goodwin wouldn't sleep easy that night. She was dismayed to report to Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) that CPD called her back with an update: After their sweep, her house was cleared entirely; they didn't find any evidence of forced entry or signs of anyone being there.

"I know how I felt, Daniel," Goodwin insisted. "Someone was at my house."

Dr. Charles heard her out, assuring his friend she wasn't imagining things, and recommended that she sleep elsewhere during the chaos. The CPD offered Goodwin a patrol car to monitor her home, but Goodwin remained frazzled by the eerie encounter.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) appears in season 10 Episode 5 of Chicago Med. Photo: James Washington/NBC

After her ill-fated trick-or-treater was sent home, Goodwin later visited Helen with some apologetic desserts. While thanking Goodwin for the treats, Helen asked if there was anything she could do to help. Goodwin told Helen she noticed that she had a doorstep camera with an angle of her own house. Goodwin asked if she could review the footage from the night of the alleged break-in.

After retrieving the footage from her neighbor, Goodwin reviewed the tape and made a bone-chilling discovery. At the exact moment Goodwin turned to the door, the silhouette of a person appeared behind her in the living room. Goodwin stared at the frame with horror as she realized someone was inside her home the night before — but who? An irritated patient? A coworker with a vendetta? Goodwin is surrounded by people every day as a part of her job, and as the threat looms closer and closer, Chicago Med viewers can't wait to finally unmask this monster.

Find out what happens to Goodwin next by watching Season 10 of Chicago Med on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC or stream episodes the next day on Peacock.