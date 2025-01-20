This Mountaintop View Inspired the Patriotic Anthem "America the Beautiful"

Trump says his inauguration speech will focus on unity

Trump says his inauguration speech will focus on unity

Written over a century ago, the song is a staple at American events, including President-elect Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration.

For over a century, “America the Beautiful” has been regarded as one of the nation’s most beloved and patriotic songs. It’s performed at the most American of events, from the Super Bowl, the Fourth of July, and presidential inaugurations.

“America the Beautiful” was written in the 19th century and has been sung far and wide ever since. Read on to learn all about who wrote “America the Beautiful,” how it became the song we know today, and how to watch Carrie Underwood’s performance of it at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood's Super Bowl National Anthem Hit High Notes Beyond Comprehension

Who wrote “America the Beautiful”? The lyrics for “America the Beautiful” were written by Katharine Lee Bates in the summer of 1893. The author, poet, and professor, who died at the age of 69 in 1929, originally wrote the song as a poem, which she had simply referred to as “A the B,” according to an archive from the Los Angeles Times. Bates first wrote the lyrics that are so well-known today after a trip by prairie wagon and then mules up to Colorado’s Pikes Peak, one of the highest summits of the Rocky Mountains. According to the National Park Service, Bates was in awe of the beautiful landscapes she could see from the top, which inspired the song’s famous lyrics such as “purple mountain majesties” and “amber waves of grain.” Years later, Bates’ original poem gained widespread attention after it was printed in the weekly newspaper The Congregationalist on July 4, 1895, according to the Library of Congress. She had revised and tweaked the poem in the following years before it was eventually paired with music by Samuel A. Ward in 1910. Ward, who died in 1903, had composed the famous melody years prior in 1882.

A signed portrait of the American lyricist Katharine Lee Bates (1859 - 1929), a Wellesley College professor best-known for writing the words to the patriotic song 'America the Beautiful.' Photo: Bachrach/Getty Images

What is the song “America the Beautiful” about? “America the Beautiful” is a classic patriotic song about admiring the nation’s expansive natural beauty and diverse landscapes. In a 1925 essay, per The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, Bates wrote that the opening lines of the song came to her as she took in “the sea-like expanse of fertile country … under those ample skies” from the top of Pikes Peak in Colorado. “All the wonder of America seemed displayed there,” Bates once wrote of the majestic view that inspired her song, per NPR. Bates once wrote, according to a Los Angeles Times archive, that “the words just floated into my mind" and "it is the people who sing it who make the song."​​ “America the Beautiful” also serves as a tribute to soldiers who serve to protect their country, specifically the lyrics: “O beautiful for heroes proved / In liberating strife / Who more than self their country loved / And mercy more than life!” "[Bates] realized she had written a song that spoke or gave voice to these soldiers. They could picture their country that they loved and now would be able to come home to,” Melinda Ponder, who authored a biography on Bates, explained to NPR.

Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Friday, July 29, 2022. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Carrie Underwood will sing “America the Beautiful" at Trump’s inauguration

At Trump’s inauguration on January 20, the country star will perform “America the Beautiful” with the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club. Underwood will sing the patriotic anthem shortly before Trump takes his presidential oath of office and is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said in a statement to TODAY. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Carrie Underwood performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 8 Episode 56 on December 3, 2020. Photo: NBC

How to watch the inauguration in 2025

You can watch Trump’s inauguration ceremony and Underwood’s performance of “America the Beautiful” live on NBC.

RELATED: Everyone Who Has Played Donald Trump on SNL

NBC's coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET and will run throughout the day. Tune into your local NBC News station to watch the broadcast live. You can also stream NBC’s live inauguration coverage via NBC News NOW, which you can access on YouTube, Peacock, the NBC News app, and more streaming platforms.