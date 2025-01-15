GOP Sen. Lankford says U.S. ‘is not going to invade’ Greenland despite Trump’s comments

The 46th president of the United States will address the nation one more time ahead of Trump's inauguration.

The Time of President Biden’s Farewell Speech & How to Watch on NBC

In the final days of his presidency, President Joe Biden will speak directly to Americans in his farewell address to the nation.

Biden will deliver his speech from the Oval Office in the West Wing of the White House, but how can you watch the president's remarks at home? All the details you need to tune in to Biden's farewell address this week are below.

When is President Biden’s farewell speech? On Wednesday, January 15 at 8 p.m. ET, Biden will deliver a farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office, the White House announced in a statement. Biden’s final formal speech as the 46th president of the United States takes place less than a week before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, January 20 where he’ll be sworn in for his second term.

Where can I watch President Biden’s farewell speech? NBC News will broadcast Biden’s farewell address to the nation on Wednesday, January 15 at 8 p.m. ET. Simply tune into your local NBC News station to watch the president’s speech live. You can also stream Biden’s farewell speech live on YouTube via NBC News NOW.

