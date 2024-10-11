Where to Watch Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants - Sunday Night Football on NBC

Who has more to play for? It’s an NFL survival contest between the Bengals and Giants in Week 6.

Last weekend’s Sunday Night Football matchup on NBC was a classic NFL battle for the ages, featuring two of the league’s premiere brands in a thrilling 60-minute contest that saw the Dallas Cowboys ride past the Pittsburgh Steelers on the strength of an impressive last-minute touchdown toss from Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

The emerging storylines continue as we round the corner into the NFL’s Week 6, with a conference crossover on Sunday Night Football that matches two teams who’ve seemed to punch well beneath their talent weight — at least so far — in this still-young NFL season.

Who's Playing on Sunday Night Football This Week? This Sunday, October 13, the New York Giants play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock. Each team will be looking to climb out of the basement of their respective divisions this Sunday, as they face off in East Rutherford, New Jersey on the Giants’ home field at MetLife Stadium.

When is the Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants SNF kickoff time? As with every SNF prime-time NFL game on NBC and Peacock this season, the kickoff time for this weekend’s Bengals vs. Giants matchup is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Football Night in America will lead into the broadcast beginning at 7 p.m. ET, recapping all the day’s earlier football action while setting up all the essential what-to-watch game threads as the Bengals and Giants get ready for kickoff.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants

Where can you watch the Bengals vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football? You can watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants on Sunday Night Football on NBC, as well as by streaming the game in simulcast on Peacock.

What to expect from the Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants game on Sunday Night Football

There’s a lot riding on this game for both teams, though it’s clear that the Bengals are desperate for a win after a 1-4 start to the season. To do so, they'd better be focused on finding ways to mount a defensive effort worthy of QB Joe Burrow’s high-powered passing attack alongside offensive weapons Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase.

The clock might just be ticking on the Bengals’ entire season, as they’re currently warming the last-place spot right beside the Cleveland Browns (also 1-4) in the AFC North division, even while nursing the recent wounds of a heartbreaking Week 5 loss to the current AFC North leading Baltimore Ravens (3-2).

On the Giants’ side, things are at least urgent if not exactly desperate just yet. At 2-3, the Giants are coming off a big win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, enough to gain ground in their NFC East division. With a win on Sunday, perhaps they can move out of their current last-place standing, just behind the Philadelphia Eagles at 2-2 and the Dallas Cowboys at 3-2, even if everyone’s still catching the vapors from the division leading Washington Commanders (4-1).

Behind QB Daniel Jones, the Giants are still working without some of their biggest offensive threats — though that didn’t stop them against the Seahawks in Week 5. Wide receiver Malik Nabers is still on day-to-day watch after sitting out last week’s win under the NFL’s concussion protocol, while rookie RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. is still eyeing a potential starting spot against the Bengals as RB Devin Singletary, whose game-time status remains unknown, continues to recover from a groin injury.

Catch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, October 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock!