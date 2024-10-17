Is NBC's Found New Tonight? (October 17, 2024)

Mosely & Associates and their quest for justice is far from over.

The cliffhanger from Season 2, Episode 2 of Found left fans desperately wanting more. Luckily, they don’t have to wait too long to find out what happens next.

Episode 2 of NBC's missing persons drama saw Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) and her team taking on two cases at once. First, there was the quest to find their missing colleague Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh) and get her far away from Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). And then Mosely & Associates was also tasked with finding a newborn baby kidnapped from a hospital.

In the end, the baby was found alive, just in the nick of time for her life-saving procedure. Sir, though, got away with Lacey, with the rescue efforts set to continue on into the next episode, perhaps with more help from Sir's brother, the newly-introduced mystery man Christian Evans (Michael Cassidy).

Is there a new episode of Found on NBC tonight, October 17, 2024? Yes! Found, Season 2, Episode 3, “Missing While Lonely,” will premiere at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar teases sibling conflict in Season 2 of Found

Mark-Paul Gosselaar appears as Sir in Season 2 Episode 3 of Found. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

With the shocking introduction of Sir's estranged brother as Christian Evans (Michael Cassidy), the anticipation for the rest of the season just skyrocketed. Now that Christian is on a mission to work alongside Gabby to find Lacey, Sir is battling with keeping himself from being arrested while also keeping his festering jealousy at bay.

Gosselaar recently spoke about the new dynamic now that Gabi's team has access to someone who knows Sir better than anyone else, and that his brother of all people could be the one to stop his plan to win over his former hostage.

"Moving forward, it just amps up the intensity and expands the storytelling ... [Christian is] able to have a connection with Gabrielle that Sir isn't.", he explained to NBC Insider. "The fact that my brother is in a position where Sir wants to be doesn't go very well," he teased.

