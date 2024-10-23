12 Years Ago, Meghann Fahy Joined Chicago Fire for a Steamy Fling with Severide

Mikami Risks Her Job to Perform a C-Section on a Woman Who Is DOA | Chicago Fire | NBC

Meghann Fahy's Chicago Fire tenure in Season 1 was brief but jam-packed with drama.

As the beating heart of Chicago Fire, fans have watched Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) navigate high-octane rescue missions, jump from burning buildings, and extinguish dozens of blazing infernos. Still, the steamy romances of Chicago Fire remain a hallmark of the NBC nail-biter.

In the early days of the Chicago Fire, Severide was a bona fide ladies' man around the firehouse. His affinity for wearing shirtless shirts and rugged good looks only amplified his womanizer status, and one of the first ladies that Chi-Hards watched Severide swoon was Meghann Fahy's Nicki Rutkowski in 2012.

Their fling was a brief spark within Severide's lengthy dating history. Nowadays, Severide is happily married to Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) as Firehouse 51's power couple. However, in Season 1, when Severide was single and more than eager to mingle, Nicki was one of his first flings, but their steamy connection wasn't exactly what it seemed.

What happened to Nicki Rutkowski on Chicago Fire? Where did she go? Let's look back at Severide's brief run-in with Fahy's Chicago Fire character.

When did Meghann Fahy's Chicago Fire character Nicki Rutkowski first appear? Chicago Fire fans first met Nicki in Season 1, Episode 2 ("Mon Amour") when she joined Firehouse 51 as their payroll clerk. Former Chief Wallace Boden (Eammon Walker) introduced her to the squad, informing them that he and Nicki's father, a Battalion Chief within the CFD, were good friends and used to work closely together. Nicki's striking looks were not lost on the firefighters nor Boden, who warned the squad to view Nicki as their sister — he didn't want any funny business.

Nicki Rutkowski and Kelly Severide had a brief fling on Chicago Fire

Boden's caution didn't stop Nicki from forming her own attractions at the station, and she quickly set her sights on Severide. When the pair attended the same CFD barbecue together, Nicki was all heart-eyed toward Severide, flirting with him as he served beer. Severide quickly picked up what Nicki was putting down but, surrounded by their 51 friends, dodged her advances.

After forgetting a jacket at the event, Nicki stopped by Severide's apartment to return it. There, she began flirting with him in an attempt to get an invite inside. Severide reminded her of Boden's warning.

"Do you always do what your Chief tells you to do?" Nicki asked him.

Severide stuck to his guns, but Nicki explained that he'd know where to find her if he changed his mind.

In Season 1, Episode 3 ("Professional Courtesy"), Nicki asked Severide if he wanted to join her for a concert with some friends. Catching her drift, Severide flirtatiously explained to her that he was not known for his restraint around the firehouse, so Nicki would need to be the one to respect Boden's wishes. Wink, wink, nudge, nudge.

Nicki took that half-hearted request and swiftly tossed it in the fire because Severide caved. Later that same shift, Severide and Nicki started hooking up in a supply closet before realizing Boden and Nicki's visiting father were looking for her. They attempted to pass off their disheveled confusion, but Nicki's father smelled nonsense afoot.

Why did Meghann Fahy's Chicago Fire character Nicki Rutkowski leave Firehouse 51? Later at home, Severide received a surprise visit from Nicki's father, who had news for the 51 fan favorite: Nicki was engaged. This realization effectively snuffed Severide and Nicki's flame. In Season 1, Episode 4 ("One Minute"), after Nicki showed up at his apartment for some shenanigans, Severide stopped her and gave her a beer. After telling Nicki he was also engaged once, she looked like a deer in the headlights. Floored by getting caught, Nicki fled the apartment in a panic. RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. The following day at work, Boden announced that Nicki had quit her post at 51 — apparently, she'd broken off her engagement and left for Europe for a while. Severide listened in and knew the whole story but didn't worry himself with dishing out the damning details to Boden. Severide moved onward and upward.

