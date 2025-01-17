The Reason Savannah Guthrie Was Missing From TODAY (January 16)

Brooke Shields Thought She Died After Waking Up Next to Bradley Cooper in Ambulance

Don't worry, she was only out for one day, and was back behind the anchor desk ASAP.

Savannah Guthrie was missing from TODAY on Thursday, January 16. And no, it wasn't because she stayed up too late the night before playing games with Jimmy Fallon and Craig Melvin on The Tonight Show.

At the start of TODAY on Friday, January 17, Melvin opened the show by telling his co-anchor, Guthrie, "Glad you're back," and asking her, "Feeling better?"

“The norovirus, I mean, it blazed through the house, but it was a quick mover. So we’re all better," Guthrie answered, referring to her family, which includes her husband Mike Feldman, and their two children, daughter Vale, 10, and son Charley, 8.

On Thursday, January 16, Melvin explained to TODAY viewers that Guthrie was "feeling under the weather." He was joined by Laura Jarrett at the anchor desk, who was filling in for Guthrie in her absence.

"I know what you're thinking, that after three days of Craig she decided to bail," he joked.

Savannah Guthrie on TODAY on Friday, November 22, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Savannah Guthrie on Craig Melvin co-hosting TODAY: "He is made for this moment"

It was a busy week for the TODAY family. After nearly two decades working in Rockefeller Plaza, Hoda Kotb's last day as a TODAY anchor was on Friday, January 10, and her co-workers saw her off in a joyous and star-studded "Hoda-bration." Melvin took over as TODAY co-anchor this past Monday, January 13.

In addition to TODAY, Guthrie and Melvin are featured on the latest digital cover of Parade magazine, in a conversation where they reflect on their 15 years of friendship. This week they also stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 15 to chat about the new "Craig era" of TODAY, and play a fun game of "Know Your Co-Host."

The duo also recently sat down with NBC's Mike Tirico to talk about Melvin's new role on TODAY.

"We love Hoda. We tried to wrap our arms around her and give the most beautiful goodbye through tears," Guthrie told Tirico. "And now we have tears because it's tears of joy and gratitude that sitting next to us all this time has been Craig, and he is a seamless transition. He is absolutely made for this job and made for this moment."