Craig Melvin Tells Jimmy Fallon All of Savannah Guthrie's Celebrity Crush(es)

The TODAY co-anchors played a funny game of "Know Your Co-Host" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

How well do you know your coworkers? That's what Jimmy Fallon wanted to find out about Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie when they visited The Tonight Show on January 15 — and Melvin nailed one funny question about his co-host's celebrity crushes.

The TODAY co-anchors have been working together at TODAY for years, and Jimmy Fallon had them play a fun game called "Know Your Co-Host." One of them wear noise-canceling headphones while Fallon asked the other a question about their co-anchor, to see if the two answers would be the same.

Up first was Melvin, who failed to name which TV series Guthrie is always trying to get him to watch — turns out she loves sports documentaries! — and then it was his turn to try to name Guthrie's biggest celebrity crush.

"Oh, God. That list is long," joked Melvin, as Guthrie sat next to him wearing the headphones. "You've got [Kevin] Costner, you've got [Roger] Federer... I mean, yesterday she was all over David Beckham," he joked.

Also on the list: Tom Hanks.

"It's Hanks or Federer," Melvin said, delivering his final answer.

Once Melvin was finished, Fallon had Guthrie remove her headphones, and he asked her the same question about her biggest celebrity crush.

"Oh, that's so easy. Why did it take you so long? Roger Federer!" she answered. "That's like asking, 'Savannah, what is your name?' Everybody knows that!"

To close out the game, Melvin was asked to show off his "pony" dance moves — which his co-hosts couldn't help but poke fun at him for the following morning on TODAY.

Broadcast journalists Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 20 Episode 79 with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Savannah Guthrie names Roger Federer as her biggest celebrity crush

Savannah Guthrie's Roger Federer crush is no secret to TODAY viewers. The anchor has interviewed the star athlete multiple times over the years, most recently back in September 2024 for his new "visual biography," Federer.

In 2018, she even played tennis against him in a match for charity.

Roger Federer and Savannah Guthrie attend the Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2022. Photo: Michael Loccisano/WireImage

"I kept missing the ball — and Roger, he goes, 'Savannah, stop looking at me and start looking at the ball.' It was totally humiliating," Guthrie said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Even though her tennis skills weren't the best, it was still a great experience for her because she finally got to meet Federer.

"I mean, I got to meet Roger, so it was crazy! He was really nice," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "He was like, ‘I feel like I know you.'"