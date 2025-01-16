NBC Insider Exclusive

Everything to Know About Tom Hanks on SNL — And The "Life Lesson" He Learned

The actor opens up about his first time on SNL in Peacock's SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night.

By Grace Jidoun
Saturday Night Live Celebrates 50 Years with the SNL50 Anniversary Show
Superman

Saturday Night Live turns 50 this year, and there’s a big surprise in store for fans. The four-part docuseries, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, chronicles the iconic show, featuring behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with a slew of stars — including Tom Hanks.

When the Academy Award-winner first hosted SNL 40 years ago, it was the beginning of a decades-long collaboration that has seen him become one of the most frequent guest hosts in SNL history. In the docuseries' fourth episode, the 68-year-old actor went down memory lane, describing his first SNL hosting gig, which came during "The Weird Season,” revealing the one important lesson he learned as a young actor from the experience.

RELATED: Bill Hader Serves with Seven Arms in Tom Hanks' "Tennis Players" SNL Sketch

Tom Hanks, Joan Cusack and Terry Sweeney during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 11
Tom Hanks as Steve, Joan Cusack as Molly, Terry Sweeney as waiter during "Steve's Fantasy" sketch on Saturday Night Live, Season 11 on December 14, 1985. Photo: Al Levine/NBCU Photo Bank

When did Tom Hanks host SNL for the first time?

A 29-year-old Hanks hosted Season 11, Episode 5 in 1985, featuring the musical guest Sade. The series was in a time of transition, with a brand-new cast and the return of producer Lorne Michaels after a five-year hiatus.

From the get-go, Hanks inspired the laughs, portraying an Entertainment Tonight host in the show’s cold open. At that time, the world knew him from the TV series Bosom Buddies and Family Ties, and he had landed his first leading role in the movie Splash the year before.

In the Peacock docuseries, he fondly remembered thinking at the time that his first SNL gig was “the single most exciting thing that has happened in my career.”

For one, Hanks was the first host to ever join the writer’s room and sit in on the writing process — and the experience changed his perspective as a young actor. “The fact that they just put their head down and plowed through it was actually a bit of a life lesson for me. Don’t read the bad reviews because someone out there is just going to hate your guts,” he recalled.

“The cliché of saying it was a dream come true doesn’t do it justice. It’s a fantasy made real,” he continued.

Tom Hanks in a robe sitting in a leather armchair.
Tom Hanks during the Martin Short Five-Timers Club Cold Open on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, December 21, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

How many times has Tom Hanks hosted SNL?

The Oscar-winner is a card-carrying member of the Five-Timers Club, a group of performers who have hosted the show five times or more. In Hank’s case, it is “more” – he has hosted 10 times through the years and has made nearly a dozen additional cameos, most recently on the December 21, 2024 episode, to support his pal and show host, Martin Short.

He coined the “Five-Timers” term during a memorable episode back in 1990, where he flashed his official card during a hilarious sketch that introduced other club “members,” including Steve Martin, Elliott Gould, and Paul Simon. 

RELATED: Why Tom Hanks is the Perfect Choice to Narrate NBC’s The Americas

Tom Hanks' memorable moments on SNL

Tom Hanks during a waynes world sketch on Saturday Night Live
Mike Myers as Wayne Campbell, Tom Hanks as Barry The Roadie, Dana Carvey as Garth Algar during the "Wayne's World" skit during Saturday Night Live on February 17, 1990. Photo: Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank

From a roadie for the band Aerosmith in a 1990 “Wayne’s World” sketch to his role as “Mr. Short Term Memory,” an ad exec stricken with chronic amnesia, Hanks has had plenty of fun showing off his comedic range.

In “Girl Watchers,” which first aired in 1988, Hanks and cast member Jon Lovitz played a couple of regular guys who face constant brutal rejection from attractive women.

In 2016, he donned a MAGA cap to play Doug, a game-show contestant who competes on “Black Jeopardy!” and surprises everyone with his thoughtful answers.

Black Jeopardy with Tom Hanks

That same year, he became a viral sensation as David S. Pumpkins, SNL’s most iconic Halloween-themed sketch. His strangely confusing and hilarious character was known for the catchphrase “Any questions?” and he appeared as the character again in a second sketch in 2022, one pretaped cameo, and a 2017 animated special.

Haunted Elevator (ft. David S. Pumpkins)

For someone like Hanks, with a knack for classic and quotable characters, it’s hard to believe he was ever shocked that people found him funny, but he admitted on SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, “I was amazed because everything got laughs.”

Watch SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16

Don't miss the three-hour SNL 50th anniversary special on Sunday, February 16 from 8-11 p.m. E.T. on NBC and Peacock. SNL50: The Anniversary Special celebrates a half-century worth of sketches, cast members, Hosts, and other collaborators — it's sure to be a star-studded event.

The 50-day run-up to the special brings additional programming that takes a deep dive into the show, including Peacock's four-part docuseries premiering January 16, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, as well as Ladies & Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music, a documentary about SNL's Musical Guests that's co-directed by Questlove and Oz Rodriguez, airing on NBC January 27.

