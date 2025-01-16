Everything to Know About Tom Hanks on SNL — And The "Life Lesson" He Learned

When did Tom Hanks host SNL for the first time?

A 29-year-old Hanks hosted Season 11, Episode 5 in 1985, featuring the musical guest Sade. The series was in a time of transition, with a brand-new cast and the return of producer Lorne Michaels after a five-year hiatus.

From the get-go, Hanks inspired the laughs, portraying an Entertainment Tonight host in the show’s cold open. At that time, the world knew him from the TV series Bosom Buddies and Family Ties, and he had landed his first leading role in the movie Splash the year before.

In the Peacock docuseries, he fondly remembered thinking at the time that his first SNL gig was “the single most exciting thing that has happened in my career.”

For one, Hanks was the first host to ever join the writer’s room and sit in on the writing process — and the experience changed his perspective as a young actor. “The fact that they just put their head down and plowed through it was actually a bit of a life lesson for me. Don’t read the bad reviews because someone out there is just going to hate your guts,” he recalled.

“The cliché of saying it was a dream come true doesn’t do it justice. It’s a fantasy made real,” he continued.