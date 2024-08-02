Bill Hader Serves with Seven Arms in Tom Hanks' "Tennis Players" SNL Sketch

Tom Hanks served comedy on the court in this absurd 2006 SNL sketch costarring Will Forte, Bill Hader, and Chris Parnell.

With Challengers being a box office hit and multiple events heating up the 2024 Paris Olympics, tennis is really having a moment this year.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Saturday Night Live brought a touch of absurdity to the sport when it served up the 2006 "Tennis Players" sketch starring Five-Timers Club Member (and ten-time Host) Tom Hanks.

RELATED: It's Officially David S. Pumpkins Season: Revisit Tom Hanks' Instant-Classic SNL Character

Tom Hanks and Will Forte are up in arms in "Tennis Players" SNL sketch

In "Tennis Players," Hanks and Will Forte play Richard and Douglas, a pretentious tennis doubles team. They enter the scene having just finished a match, and it's soon noticeable that Hanks' Richard is missing an arm.

"Your tennis is looking better," Forte's character tells Hanks'.

Tom Hanks as Richard and Will Forte as Douglas during "Tennis Players" skit on Saturday Night Live on May 6, 2006. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

"Thank you! I’m really excited about the club tournament next week. Josh and Baron are toast, and we are going to be the toaster," Hanks' character says, drying himself off with a towel.

"Well, about that, Richard," Douglas begins. "I have some rather bad news to tell you about our tennis partnership. Richard, I’m sorry to say that I think we’re going to have to call it quits!"

"I realize that we’ve had so many great years together, and I just think we’re moving in different directions, tennis-wise," Douglas hedges.

RELATED: SNL's "Outside the Lines" Sketch Is Melissa McCarthy at Her Funniest

Richard asks Douglas if his decision could possibly be connected to "the accident," but Douglas claims he didn't even realize his friend was missing an arm.

"I’m kind of surprised you didn’t notice," Hanks' character presses. "You sure this has nothing to do with the loss of my dominant playing arm?"

Douglas tries to insist they "just have a difference of opinions, tennis-wise." In comes Chris Parnell as Skip, a tennis player who not only has both arms, but possesses an extra one—holding a racquet—protruding from his chest.

RELATED: John Belushi's Little Chocolate Donuts Sketch Is an SNL Olympics All-Timer

"Oh, son of a bee sting! 'Three Arms' Skip Prosser is your new tennis partner?! And I’m supposed to believe this has nothing to do with arm quantity? Phooey!" Richard says, enraged.

But don't worry — he already has a new doubles partner of his own: “Seven-Arm Toby Slavin," played by Bill Hader, who entered the scene looking like Doctor Octopus if he took up tennis.

If only “Seven Arm” Toby Slavin could compete in the Paris Olympics.