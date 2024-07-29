John Belushi's Little Chocolate Donuts Sketch Is an SNL Olympics All-Timer

A certain cereal has carved a niche for themselves as the "breakfast of champions" over the years, with ads and boxes featuring famous professional athletes — including Olympians — from soccer stars to icons like Serena Williams. But in this classic Saturday Night Live sketch, John Belushi pitched a delicious, (momentarily) energizing alternative for any aspiring Olympians out there: "Little Chocolate Donuts."

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The 1977 pretaped sketch is one of SNL's first commentaries on the Olympics, though there'd be many more over the years. Some of those also starred cast members, such as Martin Short, Harry Shearer, and Christopher Guest's iconic "Synchronized Swimming" mock documentary from 1984. Others would star actual Olympians, like gymnast Kerri Strug and Season 34 SNL Host Michael Phelps.

RELATED: Robin Williams and Joe Piscopo's SNL Beer Ad Is a Nostalgic Blast

John Belushi appears on Saturday Night Live Season 2 Episode 19 on April 16, 1977. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Olympian John Belushi sells "Little Chocolate Donuts" on SNL

In the sketch, the original SNL cast member is a soon-to-be gold medalist in the decathlon event. With the help of some clever editing, Belushi sails over the seven-foot high jump and sets a world record in track and field running. So what's his secret?

"I logged a lot of miles training for that day. And I downed a lot of doughnuts," Belushi tells the camera, now seated next to a box of Donuts cereal while smoking.

RELATED: Michael Phelps' SNL Monologue Co-Starred Amy Poehler As His Mom Debbie

"Little Chocolate Donuts: They taste good, and they've got the sugar I need to get me going in the morning," the late SNL icon continues. "That's why Little Chocolate Donuts have been on my training table since I was a kid."

We don't know if that diet is nutritionist-approved for competitive athletes, but we do know we really, really want a doughnut now.

RELATED: Why the First Saturday Night Live Cast Were Called The Not Ready for Prime Time Players

One of the first seven cast members of Saturday Night Live, Belushi was a big part of Seasons 1 through 4, and co-created the iconic Blues Brothers characters with fellow original cast member Dan Aykroyd. He'd also co-star with Gilda Radner in another early-SNL Olympics moment, interviewing Belarusian gymnast Olga Korbut (Radner) in a "Weekend Update" segment hosted by Chevy Chase.

Olga Korbut (Gilda Radner) and John Belushi appear on Saturday Night Live Season 1 Episode 23 during the "Weekend Update" skit on July 24, 1976. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

Watch "Little Chocolate Donuts" above, and stream all 49 seasons of Saturday Night Live on Peacock.