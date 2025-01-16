Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie Share Funny Video Calling Hoda Kotb Out: "Hey Girl"

Sam Heughan Talks Outlander Season 7 Finale and Going to Taylor Swift's Concert with the Cast

Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin Enter Their "Craig Era" on TODAY, Say Goodbye to Hoda Kotb

The co-anchors visited Jimmy Fallon talk about the new "Craig era" of TODAY.

Hoda Kotb left her TODAY family with full hearts and years of fond memories — but she also left behind some gross mementos, as Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin revealed during their Tonight Show visit on January 15.

“It's funny, you know… we gave her this beautiful goodbye. But it's a new era. It's the Craig era,” Guthrie told Jimmy Fallon about Kotb's TODAY farewell last week. “And we go in [the TODAY studio], we sit on the set, and there are these trays. You probably have one. It might have like a mint, or whatever it is."

“We realized that all of the trays, they were all Hoda's stuff," Guthrie continued, "and it was like one contact, expired bean dip, belly button lint, and all this stuff."

Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin show Jimmy Fallon a video sent to Hoda Kotb from TODAY

"And I was like, 'You know, Craig.. none of this is mine!' Not on her side, not on my side. So we just threw it right out. I sent her a video. I was like, 'Honey, we miss you, but here's what's happening.'

Fallon shared the video that Guthrie sent Kotb, which featured Guthrie sitting behind the TODAY anchor desk, holding Kotb's tray of items. “Oh, hey, girl, guess you didn't want any of this s–t? Don't mind me,” Guthrie joked, as she slid Kotb’s forgotten items into the trash.

"I mean, but look at the tray! It had rust and barnacles on it. it was disgusting," Guthrie joked. And don't even get her started on Kotb bringing clear Ziploc bags to red carpets.

Broadcast journalists Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 20 Episode 79 with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Savannah Guthrie still FaceTimes with Hoda Kotb

Guthrie also revealed that even though she no longer shares an anchor desk with Kotb, the two have been talking since Kotb left TODAY. "I may be talking to Hoda more than ever. I mean, we talked every single day. She actually got up earlier than me on Monday."

"You know, Hoda wakes up at 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, but she's doing great. We FaceTime with her," she added.

Who replaced Hoda Kotb on TODAY?

On Monday, January 13 Craig Melvin officially took over assuming co-anchor duties alongside Guthrie for the first two hours of TODAY.

He will continue co-hosting the third hour of TODAY alongside Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer.