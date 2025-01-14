It's a new era for the former TODAY star!

Hoda Kotb Was So Excited to Do This Activity with Her Daughters Her First Day Off

It's only been a few days since she said goodbye to TODAY, and Hoda Kotb looks as happy as ever.

The 60-year-old mother of two wasted no time transitioning into her new schedule, one that she's been looking forward to in her post-TODAY life. Her newfound free time means she can do more of the things that truly matter to her, like dropping her kids off at school each day.

In an adorable January 13 Instagram post, Kotb shared footage of herself dropping Haley and Hope off at school, and it's so sweet. Fans already know the main reason Kotb left TODAY was because she wanted to spend more time with her children, and we're glad that the star isn't wasting any time being part of those wonderful little moments:

"School drop!!! Let's goooo!" Kotb captioned.

In the video, Kotb waved goodbye to her girls as they marched into their school, and she raised her coffee thermos while saying, "Cheers."

Kotb is living her best life, and her fans — including her former colleagues — couldn't be happier.

Carson Daly acknowledged the sweet moment with a heartfelt Instagram comment.

"Aaaaaaaand that's what it's all about!!❤️," he wrote.

Kotb also included smiling selfies of herself and each of her daughters, and you've got to love how Kotb was sporting an official TODAY with Hoda & Jenna winter hat!

(You can take the girl out of TODAY, but you can't take TODAY out of the girl.)

Hoda Kotb's daughters has been sources of inspiration for many years

Hoda Kotb brings her daughter Haley Joy on the Today Show on Monday, May 12, 2017. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Speak to Kotb for one second and you realize how deeply she loves her two daughters.

In 2024, Kotb published a children's book titled Hope Is a Rainbow, and in 2023 she spoke to TODAY.com about how her youngest, Hope, was the inspiration behind it.

"She's a little child, but with a real kind of old spirit, an old soul," Kotb explained. "There's something about her in how she sees magic in everything. She's taught me that resilience comes in all kinds of packages and that kids are incredibly strong. She's also taught me to find wonder in the smallest things."

In a 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Kotb revealed that Hope had been undergoing health issues, and although she chose not to disclose the details of Hope's circumstances, she spoke about her daughter's strength in the face of such adversity.

"She just demonstrates that when you have whatever she has inside of her, this will, this fight, this everything," Kotb said. "She can withstand anything. This child is going to have the easiest adulthood because she's had a tough go of it early on."