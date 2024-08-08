See Hoda Kotb Return from Paris to Her Sweet Daughters Running Into Her Arms (VIDEO)

The co-anchor had been in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics with the rest of the TODAY team.

After two weeks in Paris to cover the 2024 Olympic Summer Games, TODAY host Hoda Kotb was thrilled to come home to her two overjoyed daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine. Check out their sweet reunion below if you love adorable, precious moments.

Hoda Kotb's daughters were so happy to greet their mother

In a video she shared to Instagram, Kotb opens the door to her home and immediately gets the attention of her girls, who run to greet her, shouting "Mommy!" and ask for a hug. She obliges picking up one daughter and then embracing the other.

Soon, they are cuddling on the couch, and you can see a handmade "Welcome Home" banner on the window behind them. "Home❤️" Kotb captioned the heartwarming clip.

The journalist's TODAY colleagues were so happy to see the family reunited, with Dylan Dreyer commenting, "No better place in the world!!!" and Savannah Guthrie adding, "Where the heart is ❤️."

How Hoda stayed connected to her daughters while abroad

The mom of two shared the genius way she helped her daughters understand her schedule in Paris, uploading a picture the "two clocks" system and schedule of Olympic events posted in her home. As you can see, the weeks culminate in "Mama's B-Day." Kotb turns 60 on August 9, and of course she had to be home to celebrate the milestone with her girls.

About Hoda Kotb's daughters, Haley and Hope

"I always imagined family as my mom, my dad, my brother, my sister. I envisioned it that way until I was 50. Imagine someone saying, 'Hey, guess what? You're actually going to have a whole other family.' It still surprises me! It delights me to know that I have Haley and Hope," Kotb told People of becoming a mom. Kotb is raising the girls, both of whom were adopted, with her ex, Joel Schiffman.

Haley was born on Valentine's Day 2017, and Hope arrive in 2019, with Kotb present at her birth. Kotb has revealed that Hope suffered from medical issues, but that dealing with those challenges only made the little girl stronger.

In a 2024 interview with People, Kotb said, “She just demonstrates that when you have whatever she has inside of her, this will, this fight, this everything...She can withstand anything. This child is going to have the easiest adulthood because she’s had a tough go of it early on.”