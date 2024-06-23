What Happened to Jon Seda's Beloved Chicago P.D. Detective Antonio Dawson?

Why did Antonio Dawson leave Chicago P.D.?

Antonio's Season 6 departure was the culmination of a season-long storyline.

First, he severely injured his shoulder while pursuing a criminal in Season 6, Episode 3 ("Bad Boys"), and then began abusing painkillers while treating his injury. To satisfy his addiction, he began working with a drug dealer, offering him protection in exchange fort pills. But after Antonio's plug got raided anyway, the man's cousin, Jason Rizzo (Sam Pearson), wanted revenge.

In Season 6, Episode 9 ("Descent"), Rizzo kidnapped Antonio's daughter Eva on her way home from college.

After tracking down Rizzo at an abandoned building, the man made lewd comments about Eva, and Antonio pushed him out a window in a drug-fueled rage. The murder was a shock to Voight, who instantly asked his second-in-command if he was on pills. After Antonio confessed he was, the sergeant and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) decided it made the most sense for the latter to take responsibility for Rizzo's death, and Antonio was ordered to rehab.

After Antonio returned to the precinct in Season 6, Episode 11 ("Trust"), he regretted allowing Ruzek to take the heat for his actions.

Internal Affairs opened an investigation into Rizzo's death in Season 6, Episode 21 ("Confession"), and Antonio's shame intensified as the evidence against him grew while Ruzek maintained their cover story. He was last seen relapsing on painkillers in Chicago P.D.'s Season 6 finale ("Reckoning").

In the Season 7 premiere ("Doubt"), the Intelligence Unit visited Antonio's apartment to find it abandoned and in complete disarray. Voight later revealed that he'd taken Antonio to an off-book rehabilitation center.

In Season 7, Episode 3 ("Familia"), the squad learned Antonio had formally resigned from the CPD and moved to Puerto Rico to be closer to family.

Chi-Hards got a delightful update in Chicago Fire Season 8, Episode 9 ("Best Friend Magic") when Gabby revealed that Antonio was a member of the crisis response team in the Bahamas.