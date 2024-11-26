Where to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers - Thanksgiving Football on NBC & Peacock

Ever Wonder How the Super Bowl Got Its Name? | NFL Football | NBC Sports

After the turkey's done, the Dolphins and the Packers face off on NBC and Peacock.

The NFL's Thanksgiving games have a long history, going back decades and featuring some of the most entertaining matchups in football history. It's a big day for a lot of things, but Thanksgiving is definitely also a big day for football, and this Turkey Day, NBC has you covered with football in primetime.

So, after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has thoroughly entertained you, and the turkey's all been eaten, and you're ready to relax, join the Sunday Night Football team for a big game at one of football's most famous locations, all on NBC and Peacock.

Who's playing in the NFL night game on Thanksgiving, November 28? In this special Thursday night edition of NBC's Sunday Night Football, the SNF crew will head to Green Bay, where the Packers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving night.

Things are going well in Green Bay, as the Packers look to stay competitive in the toughest division in football, while the Dolphins arrive in Wisconsin fighting for a way to salvage their season and hopefully earn a playoff spot in an AFC field crowded with talent.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Getty Images

What time does the Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers Thanksgiving Day game kick off? On Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 28, the Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC while streaming simultaneously on Peacock. (Check out Peacock's subscription plans now!)

What to expect from the Thanksgiving night game between the Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers

The Packers are heading into this game as the clear favorites. They've got the better record, a lot of talent, and they'll be playing at home at historic Lambeau Field, a legendary venue that's a great place for big games like a Thanksgiving Day matchup. The Packers have won four of their last five, losing only to the league-best Detroit Lions three weeks ago. That's because they've got lots of weapons, like the league's third-leading rusher in Josh Jacobs, quarterback Jordan Love, and league-best defensive back Xavier McKinney.

But the Dolphins are heading into this game on a hot streak. They've won their last three, quarterback Tua Tagavailoa is healthy again, and they're in the midst of a major effort to reverse their fortunes and contend for a playoff spot in the AFC Wild Card race. If they can beat Green Bay, they'll be well on their way to doing just that. Meanwhile, Green Bay is in third place in the NFC North, the current toughest division in football, which means they need every win they can get if they want to keep their Wild Card contention alive.

But it's not just about the game. Thanksgiving in the NFL is also about pageantry, and this year the league will bring that element in the form of tributes to legendary coach and broadcaster John Madden. Madden loved Thanksgiving games, and was a part of many of the best games Turkey Day has ever offered. Now that he's gone, the League is honoring him through patches on the uniforms of every player in a Thanksgiving game (there are three spread throughout the day), as well as other festivities. So, if you're a Madden fan, be on the lookout!

Catch the Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers on a Thursday Thanksgiving edition of Sunday Night Football, November 28 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock!