Thanksgiving NFL Schedule 2024: Dolphins vs. Packers, 49ers vs. Bills & More
Thanksgiving is a time for football with a little turkey on the side.
Thanksgiving and football have gone hand in hand for decades now. In fact, they're so synonymous at this point that the co-celebration can't be contained to one day. We've got a whole long weekend of football in store for us in the coming days, and it's all headlined by two great games on NBC and Peacock.
So, to get you ready for Turkey Day, let's take a closer look at all the NFL action you'll get this Thanksgiving weekend.
Thanksgiving Football on NBC and Peacock
The NFL is bringing you three Thanksgiving Day football matchups this year, and while the other two will also be worth watching, NBC and the Sunday Night Football crew will have a primetime game that's just perfect for watching after your turkey nap.
The Miami Dolphins will head to Green Bay to face the Packers at historic Lambeau Field, as the Pack try to stay in the Wild Card hunt in the NFC, and the Dolphins try to turn their season around with a statement win on a holiday. Plus, like every other Thanksgiving game, the matchup will feature a tribute to legendary coach and broadcaster John Madden, who loved Thanksgiving games and was a regular fixture of the NFL's Turkey Day festivities.
What time does the Dolphins vs. Packers NFL game kick off on Thanksgiving Day?
The Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers game kicks off Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, and streams simultaneously on Peacock.
But that's not all the Sunday Night Football action you'll get this week. The SNF crew will be back for their regular Sunday slot as the 49ers head to Buffalo for a cross-conference matchup against the Bills. Buffalo is one of the best teams in the AFC, while San Francisco, who played in the Super Bowl last year, is trying to hold their season together.
What time does the San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills Sunday Night Football game kick off?
The San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills SNF game kicks off Sunday, December 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, and streams simultaneously on Peacock.
The Full Thanksgiving Week 2024 NFL Schedule
And if you want even more football, here's the full lineup of Thanksgiving weekend action from the NFL. Check local listings, all times Eastern.
Thursday, Nov. 28
- Chicago @ Detroit - 12:30 p.m.
- New York Giants @ Dallas - 4:30 p.m.
- Miami @ Green Bay - 8:20 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
Friday, Nov. 29
- Las Vegas @ Kansas City - 3 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 1
- Los Angeles Chargers @ Atlanta - 1 p.m.
- Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati - 1 p.m.
- Arizona @ Minnesota - 1 p.m.
- Indianapolis @ New England - 1 p.m.
- Seattle @ New York Jets - 1 p.m.
- Tennessee @ Washington - 1 p.m.
- Houston @ Jacksonville - 1 p.m.
- Los Angeles Rams @ New Orleans - 4:05 p.m.
- Tampa Bay @ Carolina - 4:05 p.m.
- Philadelphia @ Baltimore - 4:25 p.m.
- San Francisco @ Buffalo - 8:20 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
Monday, Dec. 2
- Cleveland @ Denver - 8:15 p.m.