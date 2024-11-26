Thanksgiving NFL Schedule 2024: Dolphins vs. Packers, 49ers vs. Bills & More

Kaley Cuoco Opens Up On Love Life-180 Since Last Interview With Kelly Clarkson

Thanksgiving is a time for football with a little turkey on the side.

Thanksgiving and football have gone hand in hand for decades now. In fact, they're so synonymous at this point that the co-celebration can't be contained to one day. We've got a whole long weekend of football in store for us in the coming days, and it's all headlined by two great games on NBC and Peacock.

So, to get you ready for Turkey Day, let's take a closer look at all the NFL action you'll get this Thanksgiving weekend.

RELATED: What to Watch on Thanksgiving Day 2024

Thanksgiving Football on NBC and Peacock

Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles stiff arms Justin Hollins #47 of the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The NFL is bringing you three Thanksgiving Day football matchups this year, and while the other two will also be worth watching, NBC and the Sunday Night Football crew will have a primetime game that's just perfect for watching after your turkey nap.

The Miami Dolphins will head to Green Bay to face the Packers at historic Lambeau Field, as the Pack try to stay in the Wild Card hunt in the NFC, and the Dolphins try to turn their season around with a statement win on a holiday. Plus, like every other Thanksgiving game, the matchup will feature a tribute to legendary coach and broadcaster John Madden, who loved Thanksgiving games and was a regular fixture of the NFL's Turkey Day festivities.

What time does the Dolphins vs. Packers NFL game kick off on Thanksgiving Day? The Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers game kicks off Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, and streams simultaneously on Peacock.

RELATED: Everything to Know About NBC's 2024 Sunday Night Football Broadcast Team

But that's not all the Sunday Night Football action you'll get this week. The SNF crew will be back for their regular Sunday slot as the 49ers head to Buffalo for a cross-conference matchup against the Bills. Buffalo is one of the best teams in the AFC, while San Francisco, who played in the Super Bowl last year, is trying to hold their season together.

What time does the San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills Sunday Night Football game kick off? The San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills SNF game kicks off Sunday, December 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, and streams simultaneously on Peacock.

The Full Thanksgiving Week 2024 NFL Schedule

Running back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills stiff arms strong safety Eric Weddle #32 of the Baltimore Ravens in the first half during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

And if you want even more football, here's the full lineup of Thanksgiving weekend action from the NFL. Check local listings, all times Eastern.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Chicago @ Detroit - 12:30 p.m.

New York Giants @ Dallas - 4:30 p.m.

Miami @ Green Bay - 8:20 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Friday, Nov. 29

Las Vegas @ Kansas City - 3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Los Angeles Chargers @ Atlanta - 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati - 1 p.m.

Arizona @ Minnesota - 1 p.m.

Indianapolis @ New England - 1 p.m.

Seattle @ New York Jets - 1 p.m.

Tennessee @ Washington - 1 p.m.

Houston @ Jacksonville - 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams @ New Orleans - 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay @ Carolina - 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia @ Baltimore - 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco @ Buffalo - 8:20 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Monday, Dec. 2