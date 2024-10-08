Universal Orlando Changes Park Hours in Anticipation of Hurricane Milton

I Want All of That | Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist on Peacock | NBC

Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm that will impact the operational hours of Universal Orlando Resort and Halloween Horror Nights.

As Florida braces itself for the impending current Category 4 storm Hurricane Milton, Universal Resort Orlando, which is currently celebrating its 2024 Halloween Horror Nights season, has issued a change to its schedule in anticipation of the inclement weather.

Those planning to visit the resort this week should be aware that all three parks and the after-hours Halloween Horror Nights celebration are making several operational changes to their hours and attractions out of an abundance of caution for people’s safety in light of the storm.

Universal Orlando Resort Park Closures For Hurricane Milton

According to a press release from Universal Orlando Resort, these changes are currently scheduled to only impact the parks on October 9 and October 10. The changes are as follows:

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Universal CityWalk will be open until 2 p.m. ET and will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Universal Volcano Bay will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Thursday, Oct. 10.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida is canceled for Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Thursday, Oct. 10.

Universal Orlando Resort hotels remain operational.

The release notes that the current operational hours for all three parks may be subject to change based on the ever-changing weather forecast.

Fortunately, the park anticipates being able to fully reopen all three parks and resume its Halloween Horror Nights celebration on October 11 with normal hours. Potential visitors are encouraged to check the resort’s FAQs section on its website for additional information. Additionally, the park’s official X account typically posts daily updates on its operational hours. Travelers can find information on changing their trip here.

According to NBC News, forecasters say Hurricane Milton is an “extremely powerful hurricane,” and is expected to hit Florida sometime tomorrow, October 9. On Tuesday morning, the storm was roughly 545 miles southwest of Tampa, moving at 12 mph, with sustained winds of 145 mph. This makes Hurricane Milton a Category 4 storm, the second-highest rating it can be.