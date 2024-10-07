An Important Schedule Change to The Voice Is Happening This Week

Fans of vocal performance and competition television can usually count on starting their week strong with a double dose of NBC's The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays. For Season 26, things have been a little different so far, as the usual twice-weekly episode schedule was put on temporary hold to make room for the America’s Got Talent Season 19 finale and the Vice-Presidential debate. That’s about to change.

If you’ve been feeling like you need a weekly second serving of sonic superstars, you’re in luck. Beginning with tonight's October 7 episode, The Voice is returning to its usual twice-weekly schedule, delivering episodes straight to NBC every Monday and Tuesday, with each episode streaming next day on Peacock.

Watch NBC's The Voice Season 26 Every Week on Mondays and Tuesdays

We’re still in the early days of Season 26, the Blind Auditions have only just gotten started, and new Coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé are still getting their feet wet, but a lot has already happened. Snoop, Bublé, and returning Coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani are greedily snatching up Artists to build their Teams for the competition, and the competition has been fierce.

Already, during just the first two episodes of The Voice Season 26, we’ve seen Coach Gwen fight for an “authentic” rough and tumble cowboy singer. We’ve seen the first ever return of a previous Artist, Felsmere, who auditioned and was selected to be on Team CeeLo during the first season of The Voice way back in 2011. Felsmere (performing as Kelsey Rey) was eliminated during the Battles but picked herself up, regrouped, rebranded, and came back for another shot on Season 26.

Then there Gail Bliss, a flight attendant in her 60s, who's on a serious mission to show she's got what it takes to be a superstar. And Artist DREION got all 4 Coaches on their feet after turning their Chairs during his Blind Audition. It sparked a battle between Coach Snoop and Gwen for who has the better bling. It’s Snoop, btw. There have been strategic Blocks, last-minute Saves courtesy of the new Coach Replay, and rivalries young and old simmering in the big red Coach Chairs.

Indeed, a whole new generation of amazing performers are making their debuts, right now on The Voice stage. And one thing’s for certain, when it comes to The Voice, the hits just keep coming. Things are sure to get even wilder now that the competition is rolling along at full speed.