A Fan Favorite Season 1 Artist Just Returned to The Voice & Got 2 Chair Turns

If at first you don't succeed, regroup and try again.

Season 1 of The Voice hit airwaves on April 26, 2011, with Coaches Adam Levine, CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera, and Blake Shelton. The show has evolved over the course of 13 years and 26 seasons, but the basic premise and the dream that fuels it remains the same.

Rewatch the pilot and you’ll see 20-year-old Kelsey Rey among the Blind Auditions. Rey sang “American Boy” by Estelle and earned a Three-Chair Turn from Levine, Aguilera, and Green. She ended up on Team CeeLo and was eliminated in the Battles, singing Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” against The Thompson Sisters. That ended her career on The Voice, but not forever. Now, with more than a decade of extra life and performing experience, she returns, rebranded as Felsmere, for another shot at glory.

Felsmere (a.k.a Kelsey Rey) sings “Some Kind of Wonderful” during The Voice Blind Auditions

Felsmere performs onstage during Season 26 Episode 2 of The Voice. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

“In Season 1, I was young and timid. I’m coming in with a new sound, and I hope the Coaches love it,” Felsmere said, before taking to the stage. Her performance began in darkness, almost as if the singing to the Coaches’ backs wasn’t secret enough, as she delivered a vibrant rendition of “Some Kind of Wonderful.”

“I actually was on the first season of The Voice,” Felsmere confessed after her Blind Audition wrapped. “CeeLo, Adam, and Christina turned for me. I was eliminated after the Battle round, but I learned so much only being 20 years old. It was the best experience of my life.” Since Felsmere left Season 1 of The Voice, she’s spent her time writing and producing music, leveling up for her triumphant return.

Michael Bublé was the first Coach to turn, zeroing in on Felsmere’s smoky, jazz-influenced vocals. Gwen Stefani followed soon thereafter. Felsmere earned a Two-Chair Turn, but it was almost three (with Snoop Dogg apparently refraining for strategic reasons).

“I’m always trying to find people who have big dreams that I already lived, that I can Coach and figure out how to find their identity through these songs. I feel like it would be so amazing for me to hang out with you, to figure out who you are, and I’d love to have you on Team Gwen,” Stefani said.

“You have this kind of jazzy thing going. That, to me, means that you can stride between the pop world and the jazz world. You’re perfect with your runs. You have a really sweet tone. Whoever you choose, you’re going to be great on this show,” Bublé said.

Ultimately, Felsmere chose Team Gwen. “Felsmere came to Season 1 of The Voice, and now she’s back for Season 26,” Stefani said. “Everything she was trying, she was landing. She’s consistent and her tone is just undeniable. I’m really excited to pick songs for her.