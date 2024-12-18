The Office Stars Reveal Christmas Scene So Funny They Almost Couldn't Finish Filming - Which Episode Was It?

With Christmas just around the corner, the Office Ladies podcast recently brought fans' attention back to a festive scene from the hit NBC sitcom (now streaming on Peacock) that had the cast in stitches during filming.

According to podcast co-host Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly), the side-splitting sequence in question comes from the Season 6 installment "Secret Santa," in which outgoing regional manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell) insists on playing the Dunder Mifflin Santa Claus after finding out that Phyllis (Phyllis Smith) has also dressed up as jolly ol' St. Nick. He gets his way, but ultimately comes to regret the decision once the dim-witted Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner) sits on his lap.

Watch The Office Christmas scene that had the cast in stitches

"I know everyone always brings it up to you, but it was like no one could get through it," said Fischer while in conversation with Baumgartner, who was a guest on the podcast.

She went on to add: "If you watch that episode, people are breaking in the background. Mindy [Kaling] just walks out. She just turns and leaves ... We never, ever got a take where people held it together the whole time long enough to actually put the show together. I think they just gave up. They were like, 'Forget it. This is what it is.'"

Funnily enough, Kaling (Kelly Kapoor) actually wrote that particular episode.

"I had the literal front row seat to [Carell]," Baumgartner said. "His face was just so pained and he manufactured sweat coming down the side of his face. I remember pretty early on, I don't know, maybe after just one or two takes — and we probably did 30 — I turned to him and I'm like, 'Are you okay?'"

