30 Memes and GIFs from The Office That Are So Funny, You'll Drop Your Chili

The Office aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013, yet it’s still, perhaps more, popular today. From the Dundies to Michael Scott shouting “That’s what she said!” or burning his foot on a George Foreman grill, The Office is behind so many jokes that have aged like a fine wine with an oaky afterbirth.

Steve Carell, who played Michael Scott, the “World’s Best Boss” at Dunder Mifflin paper company, told NBC Insider it’s a “miraculous thing” how The Office has continued to stay relevant with a growing fan base.

“I think it’s funny how young people are when they first start watching The Office, which was always a surprise to me because I never thought it would be appealing to a younger audience,” Carell said. "But I think part of it is that each of the characters is an archetype that can be translated to, like, people that they know in school, you know? There's sort of the jock, there's kind of the cheerleader, the pretty one, there's the kind of the weirdo in the corner, but they're all people that you can identify with — whether you've ever worked in an office or whether you've just associated with these people in school.”

“Those characters are somehow relatable to young and old,” Carell added. “And then you grow up and you pass your love of this show to your younger siblings and then they start to like it.” Indeed, even stars on the show like Angela Kinsey have introduced their kids to The Office.

Ryan Howard (B.J. Novak), Pam Beesly ( (Jenna Fischer), Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), and Michael Scott (Steve Carell) appear in a promotional photo for The Office, Season 1. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

While it’s been years since The Office premiered in 2005, the show's popularity continues to grow. And it's inspired a plethora of memes and GIFs fans use in their everyday lives. Here are some of the funniest that are guaranteed to make you laugh.

#1. Which Michael Scott are you today?

#2. Everyone remembers when Kelly Kapoor dropped this iconic line

#3. Who could forget Michael's favorite joke?

#4. Young Michael Scott shaking hands captures any awkward moment

#5. Michael's hatred for Toby was predictably hilarious

#6. When Michael did the total opposite of stay calm during a fire drill

#7. Don't tell Kevin Malone what to do with his M&Ms

#8. When Toby was just... Toby

#9. Michael asked Jan for one tiny, simple thing

#10. Nope, Michael Scott isn't superstitious

#11. When the pain is worth it

#12. Michael tying to understand budgets is all of us talking to the IRS

#13. When even a crossword puzzle couldn't distract Stanley

#14. When Michael got gum stuck in his hair

#15. Hot dogs on the beach? Kevin described the perfect day

#16. The Office workplace humor will always be top-notch

#17. Creed Bratton was *that* coworker

#18. When Jim Halpert was embarrassed by his coworkers' antics

#19. Remember when Michael got a little too personal with Ben Franklin?

#20. Michael went through a long rough patch

#21. Two words: Date Mike

#22. When you regret that "felt cute, might delete later" Instagram Story

#23. When Michael showed off his dance moves at "Cafe Disco"

#24. When Prison Mike told the office all about "gruel" and "the Dementors"

#25. When you told the waiter "Thanks! You too!"

#26. Siri, play "That One Night" by Jan's assistant Hunter

#27. Micheal Scott knows how to celebrate, folks

#28. When you look at your credit card statement after holiday shopping

#29. Pam feeling God in this Chili's will always be a vibe

#30. When CPR class took a drastic turn