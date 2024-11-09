NBC Insider Exclusive

NBC Insider The Office

30 Memes and GIFs from The Office That Are So Funny, You'll Drop Your Chili

"I love inside jokes. I'd love to be a part of one someday."

By Kaitlin Kimont
The Office aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013, yet it’s still, perhaps more, popular today. From the Dundies to Michael Scott shouting “That’s what she said!” or burning his foot on a George Foreman grill, The Office is behind so many jokes that have aged like a fine wine with an oaky afterbirth.

Steve Carell, who played Michael Scott, the “World’s Best Boss” at Dunder Mifflin paper company, told NBC Insider it’s a “miraculous thing” how The Office has continued to stay relevant with a growing fan base.  

“I think it’s funny how young people are when they first start watching The Office, which was always a surprise to me because I never thought it would be appealing to a younger audience,” Carell said. "But I think part of it is that each of the characters is an archetype that can be translated to, like, people that they know in school, you know? There's sort of the jock, there's kind of the cheerleader, the pretty one, there's the kind of the weirdo in the corner, but they're all people that you can identify with — whether you've ever worked in an office or whether you've just associated with these people in school.”

“Those characters are somehow relatable to young and old,” Carell added. “And then you grow up and you pass your love of this show to your younger siblings and then they start to like it.” Indeed, even stars on the show like Angela Kinsey have introduced their kids to The Office.  

Ryan Howard, Pam Beesly, Jim Halpert, Dwight Schrute, and Michael Scott appear in a photo for The Office.
Ryan Howard (B.J. Novak), Pam Beesly ( (Jenna Fischer), Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), and Michael Scott (Steve Carell) appear in a promotional photo for The Office, Season 1. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

How can you watch The Office?

You can stream all nine seasons of The Office on Peacock. NBC’s streaming platform also has Seasons 1 through 7 of The Office “Superfan Episodes” collection, featuring extended cuts and unaired footage.

While it’s been years since The Office premiered in 2005, the show's popularity continues to grow. And it's inspired a plethora of memes and GIFs fans use in their everyday lives. Here are some of the funniest that are guaranteed to make you laugh.

#1. Which Michael Scott are you today? 

What Michael Scott are you today?
byu/whiskeypoops inDunderMifflin

#2. Everyone remembers when Kelly Kapoor dropped this iconic line

via GIPHY

#3. Who could forget Michael's favorite joke?

via GIPHY

#4. Young Michael Scott shaking hands captures any awkward moment

Shaking hand meme
byu/vqhud inMemeTemplatesOfficial

#5. Michael's hatred for Toby was predictably hilarious

via GIPHY

#6. When Michael did the total opposite of stay calm during a fire drill 

via GIPHY

#7. Don't tell Kevin Malone what to do with his M&Ms

via GIPHY

#8. When Toby was just... Toby

via GIPHY

#9. Michael asked Jan for one tiny, simple thing

#10. Nope, Michael Scott isn't superstitious 

#11. When the pain is worth it

#12. Michael tying to understand budgets is all of us talking to the IRS

via GIPHY

#13. When even a crossword puzzle couldn't distract Stanley

via GIPHY

#14. When Michael got gum stuck in his hair

via GIPHY

#15. Hot dogs on the beach? Kevin described the perfect day

#16. The Office workplace humor will always be top-notch 

#17. Creed Bratton was *that* coworker

#18. When Jim Halpert was embarrassed by his coworkers' antics 

via GIPHY

#19. Remember when Michael got a little too personal with Ben Franklin?

#20. Michael went through a long rough patch

#21. Two words: Date Mike

#22. When you regret that "felt cute, might delete later" Instagram Story

#23. When Michael showed off his dance moves at "Cafe Disco"

via GIPHY

#24. When Prison Mike told the office all about "gruel" and "the Dementors"

via GIPHY

#25. When you told the waiter "Thanks! You too!"

#26. Siri, play "That One Night" by Jan's assistant Hunter

via GIPHY

#27. Micheal Scott knows how to celebrate, folks

via GIPHY

#28. When you look at your credit card statement after holiday shopping 

via GIPHY

#29. Pam feeling God in this Chili's will always be a vibe 

via GIPHY

#30. When CPR class took a drastic turn

via GIPHY

