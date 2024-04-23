What Is Everyone's Job at Dunder Mifflin on The Office?

From human resources to the assistant to the regional manager, we're breaking down the whole crew.

NBC's The Office (now streaming on Peacock!) is a sitcom meant to take you inside the wacky world of what, from the outside at least, is a very average American workplace. That's why the company that serves as the show's home, Dunder Mifflin, is so mundane in so many ways. The comedy emerges from that sense of the ordinary, from people who spend all day with keyboard and telephones and malfunctioning copiers.

How to Watch Watch every episode of The Office on Peacock.

That ordinary-ness also means that, in many cases, the jobs of individual characters don't matter all that much to the story. The Office often focuses more on the bonds that form between coworkers and the strange bits of office gossip and politics that emerge from all the time they spend together, not so much on the jobs of every single person in the building. Sometimes, though, it's really helpful to be able to keep track of who does what, so we're here to break that down right now.

RELATED: Everything to Know About The Office Superfan Extended Cut Episodes

So, from the lowly temp to the almighty regional manager, here's everyone's Dunder Mifflin job on The Office.

What is Michael's Scott's Job on The Office?

Steve Carell as Michael Scott in the "Stress Relief" episode of The Office. Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

This one's easy. While other characters shift roles at various points through the show's run, MIchael Scott (Steve Carell) is almost always the Regional Manager of Dunder Mifflin's Scranton Branch. Still, there are a few wrinkles here. At one point in the run, Michael is forced out by Dunder Mifflin's corporate meddling, and ends up founding his own paper company, the Michael Scott Paper Company, which he then sells back to Dunder Mifflin in exchange for getting his old job back. At another point, he ends up co-managers with Jim, at least until Sabre buys Dunder Mifflin and puts a stop to that. Despite these little hiccups, though, MIchael will always be remembered as Regional Manger, the big boss overseeing all of Scranton's wackiness.

What is Dwight Schrute's Job on The Office?

Early in the series, Dwight (Rainn Wilson) will proudly tell anyone who'll listen that he is "Assistant to the Regional Manager," something that stems from his devotion to being Michael Scott's resident Yes Man, and, in his eyes, eventual successor. In terms of his actual contracted work, though, Dwight is a Salesman for Dunder Mifflin Scranton, often emerging as one of the best the company has to offer in terms of numbers. By the end of the series, after several bumps in the road, he does finally get his long-held wish and becomes Regional Manager, while also owning the building that houses the Scranton Branch, making him the landlord as well as the boss. Oh, and he owns his own beet farm. He'd want us to mention that.

What is Jim Halpert's Job on The Office?

Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) appears in a scene from The Office, Season 9 Episode 3. Photo: Byron Cohen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Like Dwight, Jim (John Krasinski) enters The Office as a Salesman, who despite his tendency to goof off at work actually turns out to be pretty good at his job. Eventually, though, Jim realizes that working on the sales floor of a paper company isn't the only thing he wants out of life, and his ambitions lead him to briefly become co-manager, with Michael, of the Scranton branch. By the end of the series, he's followed his dreams into working for Athlead, a sports marketing company.

What is Pam Beesly's Job on The Office?

Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) appears during a promotional photoshoot for The Office, Season 5. Photo: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Pam (Jenna Fischer) begins the series, and spends all of the first four seasons, working as the receptionist at Dunder Mifflin Scranton, until she impulsively decides to join Michael when he leaves the company to form The Michael Scott Paper Company. There, she becomes a sales representative, a position she retains when the company is folded back into Dunder Mifflin. Though she's excited by the new opportunity, Pam eventually realizes that sales is not for her, but rather than trying to get her old receptionist job back, she talks her way into becoming the branch's "Office Administrator," a position she creates out of thin air, and holds until the end of the show.

RELATED: Why Jim and Pam's Simple Proposal Was the "Single-Most Expensive Scene" on The Office

What is Ryan Howard's Job on The Office?

Ryan Howard (B.J. Novak) appears in a scene from The Office, Season 2 Episode 17. Photo: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

Introduced early on as the office's temp worker, Ryan (B.J. Novak) ends up going on a very wild ride throughout the show's run. When Jim briefly leaves the Scranton branch for a sales job at the Stamford branch, Ryan takes his old position, all the while using his business school knowledge to angle for something bigger. Eventually, he lands a job at Dunder Mifflin Corporate in New York as Vice President of Sales, and pushes his ideas on a workforce that tends to see him as an embarrassment. His antics eventually lead to his arrest for fraud, but when he's released to community service, Michael hires him back as a temp, and later invites him to join the sales team of the Michael Scott Paper Company. By the end of his run on the series, Ryan is a temp once again, working out of a supply closet in the Scranton branch and trying to get his app idea off the ground.

What is Andy Bernard's Job on The Office?

Andy Bernard (Ed Helms) appears in a scene from The Office, Season 9 Episode 4. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Andy (Ed Helms) enters the show at the Stamford Branch, where he's Regional Director of Sales. When Stamford is absorbed into Scranton, he joins the Sales team alongside Jim and Dwight, where he works for much of the rest of the series. In Season 8, after Michael's departure, he is named the new regional manager of the Scranton Branch, a position he holds for much of the rest of the series before managing to get himself intentionally fired while pursuing his dream of being a singer. When that doesn't work out, he takes a job at his alma mater, Cornell University, where he works at the end of the series.

What is Angela Martin's Job on The Office?

Angela Martin (Angela Kinsey) appears in a scene from The Office, Season 2 Episode 17. Photo: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

Angela (Angela Kinsey) is a steadfast, often uptight member of the accounting team at Dunder Mifflin Scranton, specifically the Senior Accountant on the team, which she tends to hold over her coworkers when she feels they're not giving her their due respect. It's a job she holds for the entire run of the series, but she also keeps busy as head of the Party Planning Committee, a position she sometimes loses due to sparring with Phyllis, Pam, and others in the office.

What is Oscar Martinez's Job on The Office?

Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nunez) appears in a scene from The Office, Season 2 Episode 17. Photo: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Ban

Like Angela, Oscar (Oscar Nunez) works in the accounting department at the Scranton Branch, where he often emerges as the smartest guy in the room, sometimes to the chagrin of his peers. He continues to hold his job, and act as an important advisor to Michael along the way, throughout the series.

What is Kevin Malone's Job on The Office?

Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner) on The Office. Photo: Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank

Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) is the third member of the accounting team at the Scranton branch, and while he's often seen as the most dim-witted of the group, he nevertheless continues to do his job and hold down his position even in times of crisis. At the end of the series, he is fired, but rebounds to work at a bar in town.

What is Stanley Hudson's Job on The Office?

Leslie David Baker stars as Stanley in "The Office". Photo: NBC

One of the more senior members of the sales team at the Scranton branch, Stanley (Leslie David Baker) is a somewhat grumpy man who'd rather be doing anything else than working, and spends a lot of time with crossword puzzles in his hand. Despite this, he is apparently a very skilled and successful salesman, as evidenced by an effort from the Utica branch to poach him midway through the series. He ends up staying in Scranton, and keeps his job even after experiencing a heart attack in the middle of Dwight's legendary office fire drill.

What is Phyllis Vance's Job on The Office?

Rounding out the sales team at the Scranton Branch is Phyllis Lapin Vance (Phyllis Smith), another senior member of the team who shares Stanley's somewhat cold perspective on a lot of what's going on. Also like Stanley, she's shown to be a very effective sales rep, often going to great lengths to note the personal likes and dislikes of her clients. She's also a key member of the party planning committee, which means she ends up sparring with Angela and, sometimes, overcoming her meek demeanor.

RELATED: The Office Stars Reveal Their Favorite, Funniest Cold Open of All Time - and the Pick is Unanimous

What is Toby Flenderson's Job on The Office?

Toby Flenderson (Paul Lierberstein) appears in a scene from The Office, Season 9 Episode 1. Photo: Justin Lubin/NBCNBCU Photo Bank

For much of the show's run, Toby (Paul Lieberstein) is the Human Resources representative for Dunder Mifflin Scranton. His attention to rules and procedures means that Michael often perceives him as the enemy of the fun environment he's trying to create for the office, and his desk in the annex portion of the building means that he is often isolated and alienated from his peers. At various points, he tries to rise above this by moving away or flexing his clout as a high-profile member of a jury for a famous local Scranton court case, but he always seems to end up right back where he started.

What is Kelly Kapoor's Job on The Office?

Phyllis Lapin (Phyllis Smith), Kelly Kapoor (Mindy Kaling), Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), and Michael Scott (Steve Carell) appear in a scene from The Office, Season 2 Episode 10. Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

Kelly Kapoor (Mindy Kaling) is the outgoing, bubbly, and often dramatic customer service representative for the Scranton branch. Like Toby, she spends most of her time in the annex, and her personality leads many in the office to believe that she's not actually much more than a voice on the phone. Whenever anyone else has to do her job however, even for a moment, they learn that Kelly is actually quite capable, and she eventually parlays her experience into a junior executive program at Sabre.

What is Erin Hannon's Job on The Office?

Martin (Ed Begley Jr.), Erin Hannon (Ellie Kemper), and Fran (Joan Cusack) appear in The Office Season 9 Episodes 24/25 "The Finale. Photo: Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Erin (Ellie Kemper) is the new receptionist hired on at the Scranton branch after Pam leaves for the Michael Scott Paper Company. When Pam returns, she's promoted to sales, leaving Erin as the permanent receptionist for the branch. Like Pam, this means Erin is often saddled with being Michael's de facto assistant, though unlike Pam, Erin seems to thrive on Michael's enthusiasm and silliness.

What is Darryl Philbin's Job on The Office?

Darryl Philbin (Craig Robinson) on The Office Season 7 Episode 1. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Unlike the rest of the main characters on the show, Darryl (Craig Robinson), works in the warehouse, where he's the foreman and leader of the more blue collar warehouse team. This often means he clashes with Michael, particularly when Michael disregards the safety concerns of the more dangerous warehouse, and his presence as the leader of his crew means he makes regular appearances in branch meetings. Eventually, Darryl proves himself so capable and smart that Sabre grants him an upstairs office. By the end of the series, he's joined Jim at Athlead, following his love of sports into a new career.

RELATED: That Time The Office Filmed During a Real Earthquake - And Caught It All on Camera

What is Meredith Palmer's Job on The Office?

Meredith Palmer (Kate Flannery) appears in a scene from The Office, Season 4 Episode 14. Photo: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

Though she's best known for her drinking and sexual promiscuity, Meredith (Kate Flannery) is more than the resident partier in the office. She works as the team's Supplier Relations representative, and she seems to be quite good at her job. At one point, it's revealed that one of her secrets is her willingness to exchange intimate favors with suppliers for better deals, something that corporate does not dismiss out of hand. She remains in this position throughout the run of the show, despite frequent breaches of office etiquette.

What is Creed Bratton's Job on The Office?

Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton) on The Office Season 3 Episode 13, "The Return". Photo: Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank

By far the strangest member of the Scranton branch crew (which is really saying something), Creed (Creed Bratton) is an eccentric, forgetful, often combative employee who nevertheless manages to hold down his job throughout the entire run of the show, though at one point early in the series he has to talk Michael out of firing him. While it doesn't really seem possible, Creed is the Quality Assurance representative for the branch, and while we can't quite tell whether or not he's good at his job, we do know that he's great at shifting blame when something goes wrong to protect his position.

Watch every single episode of The Office, now streaming on Peacock.