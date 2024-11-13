It's No Prank! The Office Star John Krasinski Voted People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024

Actor, director, screenwriter, producer, and loving family man John Krasinski can now add "Sexiest Man Alive" to his expanding entertainment résumé after winning the 2024 honor from People magazine.

“Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts,” The Office star, 45, said of his initial reacting to learning the news. “Other than maybe I'm being punked. That's not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me."

Krasinski went on to add that while his wife, Academy Award nominee Emily Blunt, was very pleased with his latest accolade, it might have the unintended result of him being assigned more chores around the house. "But I'm willing to take the cons with the pros," he said. "I think after the cover comes out, she'll be like, 'Alright, that means you're gonna really earn it here at home.'"

John Krasinski attends the 19th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

He also — kind of accidentally — told Matt Damon (named "Sexiest Man Alive" back in 2007) about it at the Good Will Hunting actor's birthday party, Krasinski revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"When I walked in, he was having such a good birthday and I was late to the party," he recalled. "And he was like, 'Aw, man, why are you late?' I was like, 'I was doing this photoshoot.' And he's like, 'For what?' And I was like, 'People's Sexiest!' Yet again, I think he thought it was a bit because he was like, 'Aw, come here, man!' And I was like, 'No congrats? Nothin...?'"

