Matt Damon-Narrated Documentary Honoring 80th Anniversary of D-Day Will Premiere During NBC’s Paris Olympics Coverage

Not only will NBC be bringing viewers all the sports action from the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer, it will also be debuting "In the Company of Heroes" – a 22-minute documentary is a unique tribute to the American men and women who displayed unparalleled courage and made significant sacrifices during the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944.

Produced by David Picker and Ron Vaccaro and narrated by the Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon, "In the Company of Heroes" is not just a documentary; it's an emotional journey, bringing the bravery and courage of these heroes to life, allowing viewers to truly connect with their experiences on the frontlines 80 years ago.

In addition to Damon's narration, the documentary provides a rare glimpse into the enduring bonds between the American veterans and the French people in Normandy. Viewers witness the heartfelt reunions and shared memories as the veterans return to the very beaches where they once fought. Through intimate interviews and poignant moments, the documentary not only commemorates the bravery of the soldiers but also celebrates the enduring friendships forged amidst the chaos of war.

A man dressed with US military uniform pays tribute to a soldier during commemorations marking the 73th anniversary of D-Day, the June 6,1944 landings of Allied forces in Normandy at the American cemetery on June 06, 2017 in Colleville-sur-Mer, France. Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

“The story of the young American men and women who served so valiantly alongside the other Allied Forces 80 years ago is one that should never be lost to time and history,” Vaccaro said in a statement from NBC Sports. “Thankfully, the special connections formed then – and now – between the American vets and the French people in towns throughout the Normandy region will ensure that the shared sacrifices that changed the course of world history will endure for generations to come.”

Former NFL player Donnie Edwards and his charity, the Best Defense Foundation, play a central role in the tribute. Edwards, known for his time with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego Chargers, is featured in organizing a trip for veterans to Normandy.

Reflecting on the creation of the Best Defense Foundation, Edwards said, “After I retired, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. My passion was giving back to all those who served … making sure they’re taken care of. This is my cause. This is my purpose.”

Matt Damon poses at the "Small Things Like These" photocall during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 15, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Isa Foltin/Getty Images

And viewers will hear from D-Day veterans themselves.

Reflecting on a visit back to Normandy, France in 2023, 103-year-old U.S. Army nurse veteran Betty Huffman-Rosevear said, “Going to the (French) schools with the children, they knew who we were. They were smiling and waving at us. It’s just like nothing I’ve ever seen."

U.S. Army veteran Andy Negra, 100, had a similar reaction to French villagers greeting him after returning to Normandy last year.

“The people were greeting us like you wouldn’t believe. Waving our flags, waving the French flags, wanting to shake our hands. I felt honored,” he said in the NBC Sports statement.

Catch a preview of "In the Company of Heroes" during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials special this Saturday, June 8, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The exact timing for the premiere of the full 22-minute feature during the 2024 Paris Olympics will be announced at a later date.