Here's Why You Recognize The Hunting Party Star Patrick Sabongui

Before he was CIA agent Ryan Hassani, here's what actor Patrick Sabongui was up to.

NBC’s new thriller series The Hunting Party stars Melissa Roxburgh as a member of an elite squad tasked with tracking down dangerous prisoners who escaped from a top-secret super-prison. Roxburgh, known for her leading role in the series Manifest, is thankfully not alone in her mission to find the escaped killers and figure out who orchestrated the explosion that released them in the first place. When the show debuts on its new premiere date of Sunday, January 19, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, she’ll be joined by other members of the titular hunting party, including CIA agent Ryan Hassani, played by Patrick Sabongui.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of The Hunting Party on Sunday, January 19 at 7/6c and again on Monday, February 3 at 10/9c on NBC.

Before The Hunting Party premieres and audiences get a chance to see him in action, here’s everything you need to know about Patrick Sabongui.

RELATED: Thrilling The Hunting Party Trailer Reveals "Escalating" Behavior From Escaped Serial Killers

All about The Hunting Party's Patrick Sabongui

Sabongui was born on January 9, 1975, in Montreal, Quebec, meaning he’s a Canadian actor like Roxburgh, his Hunting Party co-star. His parents were both immigrants from Egypt, and he grew up speaking English, French, and Arabic with his three older brothers and younger sister.

He got into acting in school after discovering the works of Shakespeare and went on to earn arts or drama degrees from Vanier College, Concordia University, and the University of California. In addition to his acting career, he is also a stunt performer and director and is a professor of theater at Brooklyn College in New York City. He also received a certificate from Colorado’s National Theatre Conservatory.

Sabongui married his wife, Helix and Supernatural Season 8 star Kyra Zagorsky, in 2002. They have two children together, a boy and a girl.

What movies or shows has Patrick Sabongui starred in?

Patrick Sabongui attends the premiere of the live-action Disney Channel Original Movie "Kim Possible" at the Television Academy of Arts & Sciences on Tuesday, February 12. Photo: Image Group LA via Getty Images

Sabongui began his professional career in the early 2000s with small roles or stunt performances. Some of these early credits include Stargate Atlantis, 24, Fringe, and the films Timeline and 300.

His most recognizable role is probably that of David Singh, the chief of the Central City Police Department and Barry Allen’s boss in 45 episodes of The Flash as well as some episodes of Arrow and the CW’s Arrowverse crossovers. He played Chief Singh for a decade, making his first appearance on the CW in 2013 and his last in 2023 when the Arrowverse finally came to an end.

RELATED: What Other Movies & TV Shows Has The Hunting Party Star Nick Wechsler Been In?

Other major roles include that of the civil liberties lawyer Reda Hashem in season six of Homeland and the drama series Firefly Lane and Virgin River.

On the big screen, some of the other notable credits in his filmography include the 2014 Godzilla, Tron: Legacy, Zack Snyder's Watchmen, and Black Adam. He’ll next appear in the crime thriller In Cold Light, which stars Maika Monroe, Helen Hunt, and CODA’s Troy Kotsur.

Catch Sabongui in action when The Hunting Party premieres on NBC on Sunday, January 19 at 7 p.m. ET/PT and next day on Peacock.

An encore episode of The Hunting Party will air in its original premiere timeslot (Monday, February 3 at 10 p.m.) with new episodes continuing on Monday, February 10.