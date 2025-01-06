What Other Movies & TV Shows Has The Hunting Party Star Melissa Roxburgh Been In?

Some of the most dangerous, violent criminals have escaped from a top-secret, off-the-books prison in NBC’s upcoming crime procedural The Hunting Party, and it’s up to Rebecca "Bex" Henderson and her elite team of investigators to track down and capture them. Bex will be played by Melissa Roxburgh, and if you’re wondering where you might have seen her before, we’ve tracked down all the relevant information.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of The Hunting Party on Monday, February 3 at 10/9c on NBC.

Before The Hunting Party premieres on NBC on Monday, February 3, at 10/9c, here’s everything you need to know about Roxburgh, including what other TV shows or movies she’s starred in.

RELATED: Melissa Roxburgh-Led Crime Procedural Series The Hunting Party Gets Premiere Date

Melissa Roxburgh Early Life

Roxburgh was born on December 10, 1992, in Vancouver, Canada. Her mother, Shelley, whose maiden name was Walpole, was a professional British tennis player in the ‘80s. Her father, Cam, is a pastor who founded a church in Vancouver after moving to Canada from the United States. Roxburgh has previously spoken about her religious upbringing and has cited it as a connective tissue between herself and some characters she's played over the years.

"I was trying to make a movie about a girl who got in a car accident, lost her memories, and the only way she got them back is by going back to church and, like, God saved her brain," Roxburgh told Elle in 2023 of her earliest filmmaking memories.

She attended Simon Fraser University and considered degrees in film, criminology, psychology, and business before dropping out, moving to Hollywood, and landing her first big role in Manifest.

Roxburgh is the second oldest of four siblings; she has two sisters and a younger brother.

Melissa Roxburgh TV Shows & Movies

Melissa Roxburgh attends the Ferrari fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 24, 2024 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Roxburgh’s first notable acting credit was a small part in the 2011 movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules. She followed that up by playing a different character with a much bigger plot in the sequel, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days.

For the first half of the 2010s, Roxburgh appeared in several episodes of various shows on The CW, including Arrow, two appearances as two different characters on Supernatural, and Legends of Tomorrow. Her first main role on TV was also a show on The CW, the military drama Valor, which was canceled after one season in 2018.

By far Roxburgh’s biggest role is that of Michaela Stone in the sci-fi mystery series Manifest, which debuted on NBC and ran for three seasons before Netflix picked up the fan-favorite show for a fourth and final season. In Manifest, Roxburgh plays a cop who is one of the passengers of Flight 828, a plane that disappeared for five and a half years. Once returned, Michaela starts hearing “callings” that point to a much larger supernatural conspiracy.

Roxburgh’s other TV credits include appearances on NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot and the CBS show Tracker. Other movies in her filmography include Leprechaun: Origins, Star Trek Beyond, and the Christian romantic drama I Still Believe.

Melissa Roxburgh attends the Aknvas F/W24 show during February 2024 New York Fashion Week at The Ritz-Carlton New York on February 12, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

“Maybe this will get beaten out of me somewhere down the road when I have kids and I’m just like, ‘Give me the paycheck,’ I don’t know,” she told Elle. “But, as of right now, there’s still that human justice fire burning in my belly of, like, I want to tell the stories of the underdogs who overcame the things, the people that were overlooked, the marginalized ... I want to tell stories that matter.”

Catch Roxburgh in her first leading role to follow up Manifest when The Hunting Party premieres in February. Nick Wechsler (Revenge, Chicago PD), Patrick Sabongui (Homeland, The Flash), Josh McKenzie (La Brea), and Sara Garcia (Ride, The Flash) co-star.

Catch The Hunting Party when it premieres on NBC on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 10/9c, after a new season premiere of The Voice.