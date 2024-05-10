Melissa Roxburgh Is Returning to NBC on a Show Even More Intense Than Manifest

Melissa Roxburgh is returning to NBC to play another tough-as-nails character.

NBC has picked up a gripping new procedural drama series titled The Hunting Party for midseason 2025, which will star Melissa Roxburgh of Manifest fame. (The popular show ran on NBC for three seasons.)

But what should we expect from Roxburgh and The Hunting Party? Read all the details, below.

What is The Hunting Party about?

The Hunting Party is "a high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist," a press release reads.

Roxburgh will star, while JJ Bailey and Jake Coburn will write and executive produce.

When will The Hunting Party premiere on NBC?

An official air date has not yet been announced, but The Hunting Party will premiere midseason 2025 on NBC. Check back to NBC Insider for more details.

How do I watch The Hunting Party?

Check back to NBC Insider for future details.

All about Manifest on NBC

Manifest was a supernatural drama series that ran on NBC for three seasons before finding another home. The plot follows a group of airline passengers who attempt to re-acclimate to society after being informed that their plane had supposedly disappeared and had been declared missing for over five years. Roxburgh played the lead character of "Michaela "Mick" Stone," a scrappy NYPD detective.

Melissa Roxburgh on Manifest

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone in Manifest Season 3 Episode 9. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

In a 2023 interview with Elle, Roxburgh opened up about the experience of starring in Manifest.

"When I showed up for Manifest, it was just easy. I walked in, it was right, everyone was like, ‘Yeah, that’s the girl.’”

She also talked about the opportunities that the show has opened up for her. “Young me would have looked at where I am now and been like, ‘That’s where I want to go, and that’s what’s going to make me happy,'" she said. "There are so many beautiful positives that come with being in the position that Manifest has given me."