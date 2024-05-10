Bruno Meets Rollins Before Benson Adds Her to a New Case | Law & Order: SVU | NBC

Bruno Meets Rollins Before Benson Adds Her to a New Case | Law & Order: SVU | NBC

The Voice, Law & Order: SVU, Chicago P.D., and more are returning, along with three new shows and some specials.

NBC's Fall 2024 Schedule Has Been Revealed: See the Full List of Shows

Your favorite familiar shows — and some exciting new ones! — are airing on NBC this fall.

The fall 2024 lineup for NBC was revealed on Friday, May 10, and fans will be pleased to see a mix of genres, staples, and new obsessions. Of course blockbusters like The Voice and Law & Order: SVU are back on the calendar, but get ready to be intrigued by new shows like Brilliant Minds and St. Denis Medical.

Learn more about those series, plus see NBC's entire fall 2024 lineup — including specials! — below.

Mondays

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — Brilliant Minds

Tuesdays

8-8:30 P.M. —St. Denis Medical

8:30-9 P.M. — Night Court

9-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — The Irrational

Wednesdays

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

Thursdays

8-9 P.M. — Law & Order

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — Found

Fridays

8-8:30 P.M. — Happy's Place

8:30-9 P.M. — Lopez vs. Lopez

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

Saturdays

7-7:30 P.M. ET— Big Ten Pregame / Notre Dame Pregame (also live on Peacock)

7:30-11 P.M. ET— Big Ten Saturday Night / Notre Dame Football (also live on Peacock)

Sundays

7-8:20 P.M. ET— Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)

8:20-11 P.M. ET— NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)

RELATED: Law & Order: Organized Crime Is Moving To Peacock for Season 5 — Everything To Know

What to know about Brilliant Minds

Inspired by the extraordinary life and work of world-famous author and physician Oliver Sacks, Brilliant Minds follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier – the human mind – while grappling with their own relationships and mental health.

The cast includes Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, and Donna Murphy.

What to know about St. Denis Medical

St. Denis Medical is a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.

The cast includes Wendi McClendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Mekki Leeper, and Kahyun Kim.

What to know about Happy's Place

Starring Reba McEntire as the lead, the story follows a woman named Bobbi who inherits her father’s bar and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had.

The show also features McEntire's IRL boyfriend, Rex Linn, and her former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman. It also stars Belissa Escobedo, Pablo Castelblanco, and Tokala Black Elk.

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) during the Pilot Episode of Happy's Place. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

The specials airing on NBC in 2024

People’s Choice Country Awards: September 26

Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked: November 25

In celebration of the generation-defining, cinematic event of the year, international superstars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande lead an all-star cast in a journey through a dazzling new vision of Oz, created for Universal Pictures’ Wicked. As they unveil some of the most spectacular sets ever created for film, Wicked stars Erivo and Grande are joined by Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, and more to host this thrilling behind-the-scenes special, sharing their personal memories, intimate video diaries and secrets of the making of Wicked, culminating in the debut of a world-exclusive scene from the film.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The National Dog Show

Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry

A festive two-hour music special from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Join country music superstar group Little Big Town and friends for the holiday celebration of the year featuring performances and surprise special guests at the world-famous stage.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Kelly Clarkson returns as host.

NBC New Year's Eve Celebration

RELATED: Lopez vs Lopez Has Been Renewed for Season 3! Here's Everything to Know