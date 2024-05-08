Emily Blunt Rallies For Stunts Oscar: 'Now Is The Time!'

The hilarious sitcom starring George Lopez will be making another run on NBC.

Lopez vs Lopez Has Been Renewed for Season 3! Here's Everything to Know

Lopez vs. Lopez is returning to NBC for a third season!

On May 7, it was officially announced that NBC picked up the hilarious and heartfelt sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez for Season 3 for 2024-2025. Read on for more details.

When does Season 3 of Lopez vs Lopez premiere on NBC?

No release date has been announced, but check back here on NBC Insider for updates.

Where did we leave off during Season 2 of Lopez vs Lopez?

Toward the end of Season 2 of Lopez vs Lopez, we saw "Mayan and the Lopez family [undergoing] big changes while George took his first step in sobriety," a press release states.

In an interview with NBC Insider, George Lopez talked about his creative process for Season 2.

“I’m down on the floor working, writing,” he told us.

Meanwhile, he had nothing but positive words to say about working with his daughter, who has the same name as her character. “Mayan has been incredible," he said. “I let her be herself, I let her be an actor. I don’t go in the room and tell her how to do stuff, and I think in that, she’s been very independent, and she really shines in Season 2.”

He also talked about the relationship between Rosie (Selenis Leyva) and her grandson, Chance (Brice Gonzales).

Iggy (Gabriel Iglesias) and George (George Lopez) appear in Lopez vs Lopez Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

“He goes over to her house, and she’s always really sweet to him and helping him with his projects, and I don’t think I’ve seen a relationship like that. It’s very real and I love it, and he’s respectful of her, like, you don’t have a kid that’s annoying or, you know, brash. He’s hilarious, but also, he’s one of us. Like we—I look at him, I don’t see a kid. I see just an actor.”

What is Lopez vs Lopez about?

Lopez vs Lopez follows the fictionalized story of George Lopez and his daughter Mayan navigating their relationship. NBC's description of the series reads, "A working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between."

The show also stars Selenis Leyva as Mayan's mother and George's ex-wife. Meanwhile, Mayan's boyfriend, Quinten, is played by Matt Shively; and Brice Gonzalez plays Mayan and Quinten's 5-year-old son, Chance.

George (George Lopez) and Mayan (Mayan Lopez) appear in Lopez vs Lopez Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

George Lopez also serves as an executive producer along with showrunner Debby Wolfe, and other executive producers Bruce Helford, Michael Rotenberg, and Katie Newman.

How do I watch Seasons 1 and 2 of Lopez vs Lopez?

The first two seasons of Lopez vs Lopez can currently be streamed on Peacock.

