The Roswell and Revenge star is going to be tracking down escaped prisoners from a top-secret prison.

What Other Movies & TV Shows Has The Hunting Party Star Nick Wechsler Been In?

NBC’s upcoming crime procedural The Hunting Party takes place in the aftermath of a jailbreak from a covert prison. Some of the world's most dangerous, violent criminals have escaped, and it’s going to take a crack team of investigators to hunt down and recapture every escaped convict. Actors Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest, La Brea), Patrick Sabongui (Homeland, The Flash), Josh McKenzie (La Brea), and Sara Garcia (Ride, The Flash) are on the case, as is Nick Wechsler.

Wechsler, best known for his leading roles in Roswell and Revenge, plays Oliver Odell, one of the members of the titular team that’s tasked with finding the escapees from the top secret prison known as The Pit. Before The Hunting Party premieres in February, here’s everything you might want to know about Wechsler.

Where is Nick Wechsler from? Nick Wechsler was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on September 3, 1978, where he grew up with his seven (yep, seven!) brothers. Upon graduating high school, Wechsler headed to Hollywood to pursue a career as an actor, making his debut with a small part in the 1996 TV movie Full Circle.

Nick Wechsler's TV & Movie Career (So Far)

A year after he made his acting debut, Wechsler got his first main role as Kevin "Trek" Sanders in Team Knight Rider, a spin-off of the ‘80s show. TKR, as it was abbreviated, was canceled after one season, but Wechsler would get another main role soon after in the teen sci-fi series Roswell.

In Roswell, which aired from 1999 to 2002, Wechsler played Kyle Valenti, one of the main teens who learns that aliens are real — and some of them are his high school peers. Wechsler’s other big TV role came in 2011, when he was cast as Jack Porter in the drama series Revenge.

Wechsler has appeared in many other notable TV shows, either in one-off episodes or recurring roles. His credits include Malcolm in the Middle, Without a Trace, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Player, the Dynasty reboot, For All Mankind, All Rise, and The Boys.

He also appeared in four episodes of This Is Us as Ryan Sharp, ex-husband to Cassidy and father to Matty.

Nick Wechsler on Chicago PD

Wechlser also had a big arc on NBC's Chicago PD, so The Hunting Party marks his return to an NBC procedural series. In Chicago PD, Wecshler plays Kenny Rixton, a former member of the CPD Intelligence Unit who appeared in six episodes during the show's fourth season. While his fellow officers dislike Kenny at first — he's not exactly a team player right off the bat — he eventually earns their respect after using his skills to track down... a resurfaced serial killer.

So it seems Wechsler knows a thing or two about portraying someone who can hunt down a killer.

Wechsler is primarily a TV actor and has few movie credits in his filmography, with the most notable probably being the 2008 indie comedy Fling.

See Wechsler in action when The Hunting Party premieres in February. Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest, Quantum Leap), Patrick Sabongui (Homeland, The Flash), Josh McKenzie (La Brea), and Sara Garcia (Ride, The Flash) co-star.

