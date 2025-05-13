Maren Morris Talks Creating D R E A M S I C L E at Electric Lady Studios with Jack Antonoff

The Voice Season 28 Coach is returning to the big red chair after wrapping a worldwide tour.

What Has Niall Horan Been Up to Since His Back-to-Back Victories on The Voice?

Niall Horan is officially returning to the big red chairs on The Voice — and he’s surely ready for another victory.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

It’s been a minute since the One Direction star charmed viewers with his Irish accent, delightful banter with his fellow Coaches, and his magnetic appeal with The Voice Artists. Reba McEntire, who’s also returning as a Coach on The Voice Season 28, has certainly been smitten with him. “If I had a daughter, I would want her to marry him!” the country legend previously said on The Voice. “Oh my gosh, I love him.”

Horan has won The Voice twice: Season 23 with Gina Miles and again Season 24 with Huntley. So what has he been up to since then? Read on to find out.

RELATED: Here's How Many Times Each Coach Has Won The Voice

Niall Horan during Season 24, Episode 6 of The Voice. Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

What is Niall Horan doing now? Beyond returning to The Voice as a Coach for Season 28, Horan is now 31 and has released three solo studio albums as of 2025. In 2017, the Irish singer-songwriter released his debut solo album, Flicker, followed by his second, Heartbreak Weather, in 2020. He released his third album, The Show, in 2023. For most of 2024, Horan was on a worldwide tour for his latest album, performing in the UK, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, North America, and South America. “I had the absolute best time on this tour and miss it already,” Horan wrote on Instagram in December 2024, adding that performing a “mashup” of his song “Small Talk” and Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen” was one of his “favorite songs to perform each night.”

Niall Horan performs at the 2024 Superbloom Festival at Olympiapark on September 7, 2024 in Munich, Germany. Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

RELATED: Niall Horan & Ed Sheeran Sang a One Direction Song Together, and Yes, It's Perfect

Niall Horan’s girlfriend Amelia Woolley inspired many songs on his latest album The Show

Horan and his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley, have been together since 2020 and the singer revealed to Entertainment Tonight Canada that she inspired him to write "happier" love songs for his latest album, The Show.

“Usually it’s the love songs are heartbreak songs, so it’s nice to be able to write better, you know, more happier stuff,” Horan told the outlet in 2023 (via TODAY), adding Woolley was surprised by his songs. “I think she’s just like, what? Really? She’s like, taken aback, I suppose.”

One of the most romantic songs on Horan’s newest album is certainly the track titled “Must Be Love,” which proved to be a singalong hit with fans while he was on tour.

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley during the F1 Grand Prix of France on July 24, 2022 in Le Castellet, France. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Niall Horan likes to live a “simple life” when he’s not working

Sitting down with GQ in 2023, Horan addressed a Reddit question about why there’s rarely any “tea” on the singer in “gossip pages" and explained that despite being a world-famous musician, he's a simple guy.

“I try and live a simple life when I’m not working,” he said. “I’m always playing golf, and, like, having pints and things like that. And when I work, I work.”

Indeed, Horan really loves to play golf in his free time. In an April 2025 interview with Under the Umbrellas, Horan shared that he fell in love with the sport when he “was very young” and hopes to play against Harry Styles soon.

RELATED: Watch Thousands Cheer as Niall Horan Drinks a Shot Out of His Shoe

Niall Horan and Reba McEntire appear in Season 24 Episode 14 of The Voice Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Niall Horan returns as a Coach when The Voice Season 28 premieres in fall 2025

The Voice will welcome back four veteran Coaches for Season 28: Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé.

The Voice Season 28 premieres on NBC in fall 2025, so stay tuned for more details!