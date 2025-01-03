Thrilling The Hunting Party Trailer Reveals "Escalating" Behavior From Escaped Serial Killers

There's a reason why Manifest star Melissa Roxburgh is being asked to psychologically profile killers who supposedly died years ago.

What’s worse than a bunch of escaped serial killers on the loose? What about a possible conspiracy behind the mass jailbreak that freed said killers from a top-secret prison so they can enact new crimes that are more grisly and elaborate than anything they’ve done before?

That’s the premise of NBC’s new thriller The Hunting Party. In a new trailer for the series that dropped ahead of the show’s February 3 premiere, Manifest star Melissa Roxburgh, who plays the lead in The Hunting Party, is summoned to give her professional assessment of a serial killer — never mind that he supposedly died nearly a decade prior.

“You want me to profile a dead serial killer? Why?” asks Roxburgh’s character, Rebecca “Bex” Henderson.

“The truth is, he’s not actually dead,” is the chilling response. “He and some of the most deadly serial killers the world has ever known, they escaped from a classified prison.”

The prison, an off-the-books bunker where the world's most extreme and dangerous criminals are covertly locked away, is known as The Pit. Roxburgh’s Bex and the rest of her team — Oliver Odell (Nick Wechsler; Revenge, Chicago PD), Ryan Hassani (Patrick Sabongui; Homeland, The Flash), Shane Florence (Josh McKenzie; La Brea), and Jennifer Morales (Sara Garcia; Ride, The Flash) — are tasked with tracking and capturing the escapees before they wreak more havoc.

And they better act fast — because as the trailer reveals, they might be dealing with new levels of havoc. There’s a shot of a murder scene that looks like one of the grotesque tableaus from Hannibal, which worries Bex.

“This is new behavior. They’re escalating. There’s something more here,” she says. “What are you hiding?”

“The blast was no accident,” comes the reply. “Somebody wanted those killers back in the world.”

The hunt for the killers — and whoever it was who wanted them all freed for whatever nefarious reason — begins on February 3 when The Hunting Party debuts on NBC on at 10/9c, after a new season premiere of The Voice. Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.