The Day of the Jackal: NBC to Air First Episode of Peacock's Hit Espionage Series

Eddie Redmayne's Dad Warned Him Not to F*ck Up The Day of the Jackal

Hot off a couple of Golden Globe noms, The Day of the Jackal is now heading to NBC.

The intense game of cat and mouse between Eddie Redmayne's lone assassin and Lashana Lynch's MI6 operative is officially coming to NBC! The network announced today that it will air the premiere episode of Peacock's Golden Globe-nominated The Day of the Jackal series Monday, December 30 at 10 p.m. ET. All 10 episodes of the first season are now streaming right here.

Based on the 1971 novel of the same name by Frederick Forsyth, the small screen adaptation focuses on the life and times of an elite hitman (Redymane), whose secret life begins to unravel when the British government takes an interest in his bloody trade. Hot on the Jackal's tail is Bianca Pullman (Lynch), an ambitious and highly driven weapons expert.

The show was developed by writer Ronan Bennett (Public Enemies), who also served as executive producer alongside Redmayne, Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, Sue Naegle, and series director Brian Kirk. Lynch and Chris Hall were co-executive producer and producer, respectively. Forsyth, meanwhile, offered up his expertise in the role of consulting producer.

When will The Day of the Jackal air on NBC? The first episode of The Day of the Jackal will make its broadcast debut on NBC Monday, December 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

The Cast of The Day of the Jackal

In addition to Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch, the series also features the acting talents of Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Richard Dormer (Secret Invasion), Chukwudi Iwuji (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Lia Williams (His Dark Materials), Khalid Abdalla (Moon Knight), Eleanor Matsuura (The Walking Dead), Jonjo O’Neill (The Fall), Nick Blood (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Sule Rimi (Andor), and Florisa Kamara (Cruella).

How can you watch The Day of the Jackal Season 1? All 10 episodes of The Day of the Jackal's first season are now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

The Day of the Jackal, which nabbed a pair of Golden Globe nominations, has already been renewed for a second season.