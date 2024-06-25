Susan Boyle's Musical Cover of "The Lord's Prayer" Takes Angelic to New Heights

If you grew up attending church every Sunday, the words to "The Lord's Prayer" are permanently embedded in your memory. The prayer was — and still is — an integral part of millions of Americans' religious habits.

Then Susan Boyle came along and transformed the iconic prayer into an uplifting, soaring, and inspirational song for the ages. Released as part of her 2013 holiday album, Home For Christmas, "The Lord's Prayer" was an immediate standout.

It's not easy taking words usually spoken out loud in prayer and crafting a timeless piece of music, but Boyle pulls it off effortlessly here — just like she does with every classic song she lends her voice to. There's no better way to describe it: Her version of "The Lord's Prayer" is angelic.

Susan Boyle regularly covers gospel hymns and religious prayers

Boyle has a way of elevating beloved religious texts in a respectful way. Her covers of "Make Me a Channel of Your Peace," "Silent Night," and "Hallelujah" are performed with the most tender grace, as if Boyle doesn't want to overshadow the impact of the originals.

All in all, Boyle has seven albums under her belt, and the overarching theme of her discography can be summed up in one word: inspiration.

"It's an inspirational album full of inspirational songs," she told The Catholic Sun in 2014 ahead of her sixth studio album, Hope. "Without God, you can do nothing. The kind of gift he's given me, I have to use for the benefit of others."

That's just the kind of person Boyle is — someone who will tirelessly use her gift to inspire others who need it the most.

Susan Boyle performs during the Donny & Marie variety show at the Flamingo Las Vegas October 17, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Getty Images

"The Lord’s Prayer" lyrics

Our Father, which art in Heaven

Hallowed be Thy name

Thy kingdom come

Thy will be done on Earth, as it is in Heaven

Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive our debts

As we forgive our debtors

And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil

For Thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory forever

For Thine is the kingdom

And the power, and the glory forever

Amen