Is a New Episode of St. Denis Medical on Tonight (December 3, 2024)?

NBC's newest comedy, St. Denis Medical has already delighted viewers who were immediately hooked from its two-episode premiere. Now as we get further into the series, eager fans may be wondering when the latest episode will air.

The show is set inside of a fictional Oregon hospital and brings in a cast of witty performers who bring laughter into an otherwise melancholy environment. So far it's been just the dose of comedy and heart that the world needs this holiday season and Episode 5 is no exception.

Fans are anxiously waiting for the next episode, and luckily, they don’t have to wait too long. Read on for more information on when to expect the highly anticipated fifth episode.

Dr. Bruce (Josh Lawson), Matt (Mekki Leeper) and Serena (Kahyun Kim) on St. Denis Medical Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Is St. Denis Medical new on December 3, 2024? Yes! Season 1, Episode 5, “A Peanut and Caramel-Filled Miracle,” will premiere on October 28, 2024, at 10/9c on NBC. The title is in reference to a beloved chocolate bar that causes a rift between Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) and Dr. Bruce (Josh Lawson).

The episode will be available to stream on NBC’s Peacock the next day along with all the other episodes that have aired so far. You can grab access to the streaming service right here. So, if you need to get all caught up on the show or just want to re-watch previous episodes, it’s the place to go.

St. Denis Medical Episode 5 Sneak Peek

Heroes are made in moments like these ð¦¸ Catch a new episode of #StDenisMedical tuesday 8/7c on NBC and streaming on @peacock pic.twitter.com/OsB461ure8 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) December 2, 2024

In the above sneak peek for tonight's episode, skittish nurse Matt (Mekki Leeper) is called to action once again to help save a man's life which, although it's par for the course in a hospital, he's pretty excited about. However, like all things Matt does, it's not exactly by the book. A group of nurses stand around a patient whose pulse they lost calling out what they're going to administer to save him while Matt does chest compressions. With as much urgency and drama as the nurses talking about medicine, he calls out nervous nonsense like how he has an itch on the back of his neck and that his contact lens popped out.

"It's on his ear guys!" he confesses before being told to step back for a pulse check. Fortunately for everyone, they saved the man. But what will happen on the rest of the episode? Will saving the patient's life go to Matt's head? Tune in to find out.

Catch new episodes of St. Denis Medical when they premiere on Tuesday on NBC at 8/7c.