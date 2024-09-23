Snoop Dogg Movies & TV Shows: His Most Memorable Appearances

Whether he's making a cameo appearance as himself or playing a character, Snoop Dogg is always entertaining when he pops up on our screens. Now a Coach on The Voice, D-O-G-G has an extensive history as an actor, and his roles are so versatile.

If you're not a Snoophead yet, you're about to be. Check out all of Snoop Dogg's most memorable movie and TV appearances, starting with the most recent.

The Voice Season 26

Snoop Dogg during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

From the moment he first sat in an iconic red chair, fans knew Snoop Dogg was a natural Voice Coach. But the person most excited to see him there was actually his fellow Coach, Michael Bublé.

"I love you so much, I'm not joking," Bublé told the rapper during a special Behind the Mic backstage panel. "My family loves you. I was so terrified that you wouldn't be who you are. I was so excited to do this with you, and people say, 'No, man, he has a great reputation.' I was so nervous the day we showed up and you were awesome, man. It was huge for me."

The 2024 Paris Olympics

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg pose on the set of NBCUniversal's Primetime in Paris during the Paris '24 Olympics on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Thanks to his hilarious after-show commentary on the Tokyo Olympics, NBC decided to send him all the way to Paris to cover the Games up close, and Snoop definitely delivered, having a blast with Martha Stewart, carrying the torch through Paris, and offering hysterical badminton narration you need to hear. Check out all of his best moments here.

Lopez vs. Lopez, "Lopez vs. Last Call" (Season 1, Episode 23) (2023)

Snoop Dogg with George Lopez on Lopez vs Lopez Season 1 Photo: NBC

For the Season 1 finale of the charming family sitcom Lopez vs Lopez, NBC called in Snoop for a guest appearance, and he absolutely aced it. Behind the scenes, series co-creator Mayan Lopez praised his professionalism, writing on Instagram, "You really are the king in anything you do (for real, he was in and out in 20 min and had us all DYING laughing.. there’s nothing he can’t do)."

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics

The pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games got a little levity from Snoop Dogg's hilarious commentary on the highlights.

Snoop Dogg appears as R.B. Banks in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 20 Episode 22. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

In a purely dramatic role, Snoop plays a rapper and producer briefly suspected of assaulting his rival's wife due to his profane and violent lyrics about her. After he admits to an unfortunate alibi (he was with someone else's girlfriend at the time), the detectives rule him out and find the real attacker.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)

The Lonely Island's parody of pop music documentaries has a slew of celebrity cameos throughout. Snoop comes in at the end in an unexpected and very amusing way: In the world of the movie, he's making his own documentary/prank show, and the two camera crews get mixed up.

Making mashed potatoes with Martha Stewart (2008)

Who would have guessed that mashed potatoes would open a new door in both of their careers? Thanks to Snoop and Stewart's delightful chemistry when he appeared on her cooking show, the two have gone on to have a number of projects together, as well as an enduring friendship. Check out all the details here.

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Snoop's turn as "Huggy Bear Brown" in the '70s procedural parody is an absolute highlight of the film. He plays a crime boss with a conscience who helps undercover cops take down a dangerous drug trade.

Hosting Saturday Night Live Season 29 (May 8, 2004)

Alongside musical guest Avril Lavigne, Snoop hosted the Mother's Day episode of the iconic sketch show, delivering a delightfully offbeat holiday message, in which he described his own birth.

Soul Plane (2004)

This over-the-top comedy stars Snoop as the pilot of a new airline founded by Kevin Hart's character, and their comedic energy is off the charts. The movie also features America's Got Talent Judge Sofía Vergara in one of her earliest roles.

Training Day (2001)

David Ayer's critically-applauded cop drama features supporting performances from a number of music industry figures, including Snoop, singer Macy Gray, and producer Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg plays a dealer named Blue, and won Best Cameo at the MTV Movie Awards for his performance.